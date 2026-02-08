Bandana Cheyenna Streaming New Song 'Below Freezing'

(Brickshore Media) Rising Country/Americana artist and Nashville's sought after hitmaker Bandana Cheyenna - known for co-writing Dasha's global billion-streamed hit, Austin (Boots Stop Workin'), Alexandra Kay's viral track Cupid's A Cowgirl - has released a brand-new winter-themed love song, Below Freezing.

Below Freezing marks the first release in a four-song winter love series Cheyenna will unveil throughout the month. Dreamy and melodic, the song captures the fear and tenderness of letting new love melt a once-frozen heart, encouraging listeners to challenge themselves to open up again. Airy harmonies, chill guitar, and a soaring falsetto gives the track an easy-listening quality, channeling the emotional magic of Billie Eilish, Joni Mitchell, and Maggie Rogers.

Co-written by Cheyenna alongside Herbie Mortera, who also produced the track, Below Freezing was inspired by a real-life romance that pushed Cheyenna to confront vulnerability after years of emotional self-protection. "This might be cliche, but February is known as the month of love, so what better way to celebrate than with a love song," says Cheyenna.

Embracing a nomadic lifestyle while continuing to build momentum as both an artist and songwriter, Cheyenna has already crafted a remarkable career. They've released two full albums and most recently Act I of a four-part EP series, The Artist's Pilgrimage, which was celebrated last month with a sold-out release party on Music Row.

Cheyenna's live and media appearances include multiple performances on WSM-AM (the radio home of the Grand Ole Opry), as well as a shows at Nashville Pride, the legendary Bluebird Cafe, and the Folk Alliance International Conference. They are also gearing up for an upcoming performance on a major Austin TV network, coinciding with their SXSW appearances. Cheyenne will also be performing at Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival on Saturday, March 28. A winner of Female Song of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, & honoree at the 2024 & 2025 ASCAP Awards, Cheyenna continues to cement their place as both a powerhouse songwriter and an artist to watch.

Related Stories

Bandana Cheyenna Delivers New Anthem 'Back To Light'

Bandana Cheyenna And Adam Wendler Team Up With 'Anyhow'

Bandana Cheyenna Release New Song 'Man Who Moves Mountains'

Bandana Cheyenna Goes 'Against The Grain' With New Single

News > Bandana Cheyenna