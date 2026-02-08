Bobby Bare Does Rare Long-Form Interview On Dillon Weldon's Drifting Cowboy Podcast

(117) Bobby Bare is largely known as one of the most important and respected figures in Country music. His effect on the genre has had an everlasting impact on generations of musicians and songwriters in Nashville and around the world. The 90-year-old legend has winded down his music career and public appearances over the past decade, and has only done a handful of interviews in that time.
He was recently approached to do Dillon Weldon's "Drifting Cowboy Podcast" which has gotten comments from viewers comparing his style to that of Bare's on his '80s television show "Bobby Bare and Friends." Bare agreed to sit down for a rare long-form interview at his home outside of Nashville to discuss his career, his impact on the genre, and recollect old stories with his friends, many of whom would be on the "Mt. Rushmore of Country Music." The episode captures incredibly important moments in Country music history in Bare's own words.
"Bobby Bare is one of the most important figures in the history of country music. To be able to sit down with him and discuss his career and contributions to the genre was the absolute privilege of a lifetime," said Dillon Weldon.
