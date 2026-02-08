Carter Faith Shares Cover Of Addison Rae's 'Fame Is A Gun'

(MCA) Rising star Carter Faith's rendition of Addison Rae's "Fame Is A Gun" is now streaming on all major platforms. The release arrives as Faith continues her first-ever headline tour, The Cherry Valley Tour, with a stop at New York's Mercury Lounge tonight, followed by shows at West Hollywood's Roxy and Nashville's Exit/In, among many others.

Following her headline dates, Carter will join Post Malone on his upcoming U.S. Big Ass Stadium Tour and will perform select dates with George Strait and Chris Stapleton.

The tour continues a breakout year for Carter, who shared her highly anticipated debut album, Cherry Valley, last fall via Gatsby Records/MCA. The LP debuted to widespread critical acclaim, with Cherry Valley named to Rolling Stone's The Best 100 Albums of 2025, alongside additional accolades from Billboard, Stereogum, NPR Music, The Hollywood Reporter and many more. Carter will make her acting debut later this year in Netflix's film Heartland, starring alongside Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain, and was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and Music Row's 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year.

Carter recently collaborated with Jimmy Fallon on their holiday single "Ugly Sweater"-which debuted on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" this past Thanksgiving-and unveiled a new two-song holiday collection, A Cherry Valley Holiday.

Cherry Valley is a document of Carter's time in Nashville, working chronologically through her breakout successes and gut-punching breakups, new loves and family dustups. It's named for an imagined place, a road sign Carter once saw that came to signify her creative home, a sweet spot where her old school influences like Tammy Wynette, Nancy Sinatra, Pet Sounds and Revolver meet today's country. The album synthesizes all that into a signature Carter Faith sound.

