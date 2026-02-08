Gavin Adcock Returns With New Song 'Colorblind'

(Warner) Country music maverick, Gavin Adcock is back with new song "Colorblind" available now. Written by Adcock, Colton Venner and Derek Bahr, "Colorblind" is the first release by Adcock for 2026, with the promise of much more to come this year.

"'Colorblind' is just the beginning of a whole lotta music I've been working on for y'all," says Adcock. "It's about losing someone you shoulda cared more for, and not realizing how much color she brought to your life."

Adcock has wasted no time getting back to work post-holidays, as he performed Friday night 2/6 at the EA Sports Madden Bowl as part of Super Bowl LX week in San Francisco. No stranger to the EA Sports world, last year Adcock had two songs from his recent album, Own Worst Enemy, featured on the Madden NFL 26 Soundtrack.

After appearing on the COVER of MusicRow 2026 Touring & Next Big Thing Issue, Adcock is hitting the road as support on 16 dates of Morgan Wallen's Still The Problem Tour 2026, in addition to multiple festivals including Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. Adcock is living-up to the words by American Songwriter stating that he "is not only releasing great music, but is building a career reminiscent of artists like Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and more."

Adcock has cemented his status as a formidable presence with his album, Own Worst Enemy, which arrived as the No. 1 Country debut album on the Billboard Top 200 Country Chart and No. 1 All-Genre streaming debut album on the Billboard 200 All-Genre Chart week of release. The project boasted over 25 MILLION US streams within its first week, more than doubling the first-week numbers of Adcock's prior album, Actin' Up Again, which released less than a year earlier (2024).

