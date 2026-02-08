Hear Connor Daly's New Song 'Echoes Of Midnight'

(IVPR) "If I could choose any of my songs to play through a loudspeaker, this would be it," says songwriter and recording artist Connor Daly of his new single, "Echoes Of Midnight." Raw and emotive, the Virginia native's latest output marks a comfortable landing into his signature style, something he's worked diligently toward since quitting his desk job and moving to Nashville to pursue a career in music.

"It can take a while to find your 'sound,' and this journey has been no different for me. I've gotten a lot more confident with what kind of artist I want to be, what kind of music I want to put out," Daly says.

Pairing with producer David Dorn to record his new songs at Nashville's Farmland Studios helped usher in this enlightened new era. "[David] really understood what I was going for, just the overall sound and style of the record. I am in the next phase, and it feels like an important turning point in my music."

As soon as he started writing "Echoes Of Midnight," Daly already knew what he wanted the recording to sound like. "Big drums, wide acoustic guitar arrangements, and energy pushing through every line," he remembers. "It's one of those songs that was clearly meant to be played live, and I knew I needed to hear it fully take shape in the studio." Daly and Dorn executed the vision to a tee with a final product that feels urgent and passionate, driving home the story behind the song itself. "Lyrically, 'Echoes Of Midnight' captures a very now-or-never feeling of young love," says Daly. "Echoes of midnight, fillin' the air, the sound of our love goes nowhere," Daly rumbles throughout the song's chorus. "Covered by the creek, flowin' strong, the wind in the trees starts to sing along." The Bluegrass Situation premiered the single today, writing, "An Americana 'fast waltz' with a melancholy tinge, the track is clean but gritty."

Related Stories

News > Connor Daly