Hear Sam Barber's New Live Album 'Live From 2025

(Atlantic) Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Sam Barber shares a brand new live album entitled Live From 2025 out now via Atlantic Records. This robust 21-track offering is a vivid snapshot of the acclaimed troubadour's triumphant sold-out North American headline run, which canvassed the continent last year and included stops at the historic Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, CA, and a two-night stand at Webster Hall in New York, NY.

Highlights include the title track from his Gold-certified, full-length debut Restless Mind (where he's joined by fiddle player Luisa Marion), an especially fiery performance of his 2x-Platinum breakout "Straight and Narrow," and Platinum-certified single "Indigo" accompanied by Avery Anna at the RedWest Festival. For the finale, his cover of Dani and Lizzy's "Dancing in the Sky" proves to be epically catchy and cathartic all at once, illuminating his presence and leaving a lasting impression in the process. Stream it here

Bringing his music right to the people, he just launched "The American Route," an epic US headline tour that will carry him through June. Along the way, he will make his much-anticipated return to Indio, CA's Stagecoach Music Festival this spring.

In addition to his nonstop live tour schedule, Sam is currently working on his next album in earnest.

LIVE FROM 2025

Track Listing

1. Better Year (Live From 2025)

2. Tear Us Apart (Live From 2025)

3. Runaway High (Live From 2025)

4. Thought of You (Live From 2025)

5. Man You Raised (Live From 2025)

6. Ain't Dead Yet (Live From 2025)

7. Different Kind of Pain (Live From 2025)

8. Man of the Year (Live From 2025)

9. Restless Mind feat. Luisa Marion (Live From 2025)

10. Ramblin Man (Live From 2025)

11. Same Sad Sh*t (Live From 2025)

12. Music for the Soul (Live From 2025)

13. Cold, Dark Place (Live From 2025)

14. Home Tonight (Live From 2025)

15. Streetlight (Live From 2025)

16. Jersey Giant (Live From 2025)

17. S.O.B. (Live From 2025)

18. Indigo feat. Avery Anna (Live From 2025)

19. Straight and Narrow (Live From 2025)

20. Dancing in the Sky (Intro) (Live From 2025)

21. Dancing in the Sky (Live From 2025)

THE AMERICAN ROUTE US TOUR 2026

FEBRUARY

5 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center $ #

6 - Washington, DC - The Anthem $ #

7 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium $ #

MARCH

12 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee &

13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee &

14 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall &

19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre &

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe &

APRIL

24 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach ^

MAY

7 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater + *

8 - Wichita, KS - Wave Outdoors + *

9 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater + *

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome + *

15 - N. Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery + *

16 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater + *

21 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound + *

22 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater + *

23 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre + *

JUNE

4 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater $ #

5 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre $ #

6 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival ^

* Support from Bebe Stockwell

$ Support from Waylon Wyatt

# Support from Wild Horses

& Support from Clover County

+ Support from Michael Marcagi

^ Festival Appearance

