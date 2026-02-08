Jim Lauderdale Announces Country Super Hits Volume 2

(IVPR) Not only is Jim Lauderdale one of the most beloved, decorated songwriters ever to grace the stages and studios of Nashville, Tennessee, he's also clearly the most prolific. Since his major label debut in 1991, the recent Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has released a commanding thirty seven albums under his name, and folks, the 38th is on its way.

"I feel like I'm writing and recording more than ever, and that's such a favorite thing of mine," Lauderdale says. "Ever since I can remember, I wanted to make records. I don't have any constraints on me, in terms of release dates, and there's nothing limiting what I can do."

With that in mind, Lauderdale has been tinkering away at a new project called Country Super Hits Volume 2, an obvious successor to his 2006 album of a slightly different name-the same Lauderdale country caliber, two decades apart. Chock full of pedal steel, country piano, and telecasters, Volume 2 finds Mr. Americana himself leaning hard into the honky tonk end of the American music spectrum, telling universal stories in his own singular voice.

Today, Lauderdale released another new single to announce the release of Country Super Hits Volume 2 which is due out on March 27th. "Everybody's Got A Problem" is about, in Lauderdale's words: "One thing we all have in common." To zoom in a little more, he says, "This song relates to the common experience of going through difficult times, and that very few of us are immune to that." With a lilting swing, Lauderdale and his ace band dive right into the first verse: "Everybody's got a problem / Most have more than just one / There's no easy way to solve 'em / Or they already would be done." But the real payoff is the tight harmonies and positive realization of the refrain. "It helps to know you're not alone with what you're going through / 'Cause everybody's got their problems too." Simple, true, and purely Jim Lauderdale.

Country Super Hits Volume 2 Tracklist:

1. I've Still Got You

2. People Get Hurt Sometimes

3. Hope Springs Eternal

4. You Had To Be There

5. Artificial Intelligence

6. I'm Waggin' My Tail

7. Everybody's Got A Problem

8. While We Learn To Break Each Others Hearts

9. Neighbors

10. I Can't Get Around It

11. You're My Honest To Goodness

12. Making A Believer Out Of Me

13. We Don't See You Anymore

Related Stories

News > Jim Lauderdale