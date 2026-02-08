Rascal Flatts Honored At Nashville's Bridgestone Arena

(The GreenRoom) Marking their headlining return to Music City for the first time in over a decade, country music icons Rascal Flatts brought their LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena last week. Halfway through the second leg of the tour, the band has delivered "explosive vocals, electrifying guitar solos" and "years of country-pop hits" (St Louis Post-Dispatch) to arenas nationwide, as "fans have greeted them with the same passion that made Rascal Flatts one of country music's most consistent hitmakers" (The Tennessean).

To honor their achievements in a storied 26-year career, Big Machine Label Group founder, chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta presented Rascal Flatts with a plaque to commemorate over 10 million album equivalents. Continuing their mark on country music history, three of the trio's songs have earned new RIAA certifications, with "I Won't Let Go" and "I Like The Sound Of That" now certified 2X PLATINUM, and "Yours If You Want It" is certified PLATINUM.

The band's recent reunion has been everything fans wanted and more," (Parade) with their return to the spotlight last year garnering a "full-fledged second chapter, proving the trio still has plenty of music - and memories - left to share," (American Songwriter).

Remaining 2026 LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

2/12 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

2/13 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

2/14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

2/19 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

2/20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

2/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

2/26 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

2/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

2/28 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

