Watch Elizabeth Nichols' 'Sweet Cigarette' Video

(The Quinntessential) Fast-rising Country newcomer Elizabeth Nichols leans into bad decisions with today's release of her new single "Sweet Cigarette," available now via PULSE Records. Produced by Mike Robinson, the reflective ballad is a rare solo write that finds Nichols running back to bad habits, even when the right choice is looking her straight in the eye. As the saying goes, "admitting you have a problem is the first step to recovery," with that in mind, the accompanying music video sees her attempting to correct the problem at a support group...or so it may seem.

"I feel like your twenties is the time to figure out who you are, what you like and don't like and have a little fun while you're at it. Be dramatic. Make questionable decisions. Ride the rollercoaster. Stay out late. Do it for the plot. Run from the boy that is good and safe. Chase the spark. How else are you going to get the reckless out of your system?" laughed Elizabeth Nichols. "It can be thrilling to ignore your gut and walk that thin line between love and hate...especially when your ex is just the right amount of toxic."

The 23-year-old is fully embracing her twenties and exploring all life has to offer. Last year she put law school on hiatus to pursue music full-time and has had a whirlwind year. Since then she has become one of the hottest newcomers in Country music and has been named to several "artist to watch" lists including Amazon Music, Pandora, Country Now, Taste of Country, Women of Country, Holler, Entertainment Focus, All Country News, Country Minute and more.

In her first year, she wracked up more than 60 million streams and exploded her social media following to nearly one million, released her first EP, Tough Love, made her Grand Ole Opry debut (and returned for "Opry Goes Dolly" for Parton's 80th birthday celebration), performed her first show ever and subsequently graced several bucket list stages including the Kentucky Derby, The Bluebird Cafe, CMA Fest and more. She also received the surprise of a lifetime when "I Got A New One" received the Kellyoke treatment on The Kelly Clarkson Show which shot the song to No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart (for weeks) and landing in the top of playlists across the globe.

Now gearing up to make her debut at C2C, she announced her first headlining show for London, which sold out in minutes, requiring a venue upgrade. With a trip to Australia and more shows and festivals like Stagecoach on her calendar, as well as additional new music on the way, 2026 is sure to be a busy year for the burgeoning talent.

Related Stories

Elizabeth Nichols Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

News > Elizabeth Nichols