Ella Langley Makes Chart History With 'Choosin' Texas'

(Columbia) Ella Langley has made history yet again. Her massive hit "Choosin' Texas" rises to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, marking Ella's first trip to the top spot.

This amazing feat makes Ella the first woman to simultaneously lead the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts. As noted by Billboard, only three titles previously held #1 on the lists simultaneously: Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"; Post Malone's "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen; and Wallen's "Last Night."

"Choosin' Texas" was co-written and produced by Ella with Miranda Lambert, alongside producer Ben West and co-writers Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor. Lambert also performs background vocals on track. The song has also accumulated over 310M worldwide streams to date, propelling the song to officially reach RIAA Platinum status. It was also named one on Best Songs of 2025 lists from Billboard, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, FADER and more.

"Choosin' Texas" is featured on Ella's upcoming sophomore album, Dandelion, set for global release April 10. Crafted alongside executive producers Miranda Lambert and Ben West, Dandelion is rooted in growth, self-reflection, and lived-in storytelling. It's designed to feel both effortless and immersive, balancing raw honesty with feel-good moments that invite listeners to lean in and let go.

Later this year, Ella will hit the road for 'The Dandelion Tour,' which kicks off May 7 in Toledo, OH and includes stops in St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Austin, and more before wrapping in Fort Worth, TX on August 15. Joining Ella on tour as support across various dates is Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose, and Laci Kaye Booth. Before hitting the road for her sold-out headline tour, Langley will make her Stagecoach debut this April, offering a perfect celebration of Dandelion, her most personal body of work to date. Also on the schedule for 2026 are her previously-announced dates supporting Eric Church's 'Free The Machine Tour', additional dates on Morgan Wallen's 'Still The Problem Tour', and several other festival appearances.

Date City Venue/Event

5/7/2026 Toledo, OH Huntington Center (+,&)

5/8/2026 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena (+,&)

5/14/2026 Estero, FL Hertz Arena (@, &)

5/15/2026 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena (@, &)

6/18/2026 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre (+,&)

6/19/2026 Independence, MO Cable Dahmer Arena (+,&)

6/25/2026 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center (+,&)

6/26/2026 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park (+,&)

7/23/2026 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena (#, %)

7/24/2026 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre (#, %)

7/25/2026 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum (#, %)

7/30/2026 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion (@, %)

7/31/2026 Canandaigua, NY CMAC (@, %)

8/13/2026 Austin, TX Moody Center (#, &)

8/14/2026 Corpus Christi, TX Hilliard Center (#, &)

8/15/2026 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena (#, &)

Support Acts

@ Kameron Marlowe

+ Dylan Marlowe

# Kaitlin Butts

& Gabriella Rose

% Laci Kaye Booth

Related Stories

Ella Langley Announces The Dandelion Tour

Ella Langley Shares 'Dandelion' Visualizer

Ella Langley Announces Sophomore Album 'Dandelion'

Ella Langley Makes CMA Awards History

News > Ella Langley