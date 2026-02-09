MerleFest Reveal Stars Joining Old Crow Medicine Show For Late Night Jam

(VLM) MerleFest, presented by Window World, has revealed a star-studded roster joining its highly anticipated Late Night Jam hosted by Old Crow Medicine Show. The beloved MerleFest tradition promises unforgettable collaborations between special guests including Charlie Starr (of Blackberry Smoke), Maggie Rose, The Creekers, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, DUG, Donna the Buffalo, and more to be announced.
This year's festival also marks its 11th Annual Band Competition, where eight talented finalists will compete for the opportunity to perform on MerleFest's iconic Hillside Stage. The competition performances will take place on Saturday, April 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the winner announced at 4:30 p.m. The victorious band will then perform on Sunday, April 26, at 11:00 a.m. on the Hillside Stage in front of thousands of attendees.
The 2026 band competition will feature:
Crystal Fountains (Charlotte, NC)
Fancy & The Gentlemen (Asheville, NC)
The Ghosts of Liberty (Oak Ridge, NC)
Honey Magpie (Chapel Hill, NC)
Kyle Horton (Banner Elk, NC)
Nick & Brew (Asheville, NC)
Pressley Laton (Boone, NC)
Stone & Snow (Cincinnati, Ohio)
MerleFest is proud to once again welcome our 2026 Acoustic Kids Showcases with Andy May. Since 2001, the Acoustic Kids program has given young musicians of any skill level the opportunity to perform on festival stages in a supportive environment. Beginner through pro, all musicians 18 or younger are welcome to participate and share their music with the MerleFest audience. Each year, we host three 1.5-hour showcases and a half-hour Acoustic Kids Ambassadors set.
Pre-registration is required to participate in Acoustic Kids and is open from February 1 through March 15 (or until all showcases are full, whichever comes first). Register early to hold your spot! Online registration, showcase schedules, and FAQs are available here.
