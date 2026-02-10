All-Star Salute To '90s Country: Honky Tonk Time Machine Filmed For TV Special

(2911) The Von Braun Center in downtown Huntsville, Alabama, hosted the 'All-Star Salute To '90s Country: Honky Tonk Time Machine' this past Thursday night, February 5, 2026, with over 30 artists performing hit after hit for a sold-out crowd.

The audience ranging in ages from 5 to 85 were on their feet most of the night dancing in the aisles and singing every word to songs that helped shape their lives. The event was filmed for an upcoming television broadcast, which many are already waiting for the air date.

Set list:

Aaron Tippin - Ain't Nothin' Wrong With The Radio - #1 in 1992

Paulette Carlson - Whose Lonely Now - #1 in 1990 (Highway 101)

Terry McBride - Sacred Ground - #2 in 1992 (McBride & The Ride)

Bryan White - Sittin' On Go - #1 in 1997

T. Graham Brown - If You Could Only See Me Now - #6 in 1990

Lee Roy Parnell - On The Road - #2 in 1992

Lee Roy Parnell - What Kind Of Fool (Do You Think I Am) - #6 in 1993

The Forester Sisters - I Fell In Love Again Last Night - #1 in 1985 (THOWBACK)

Ken Mellons - Jukebox Junkie - #8 in 1994

Andy Griggs - You Won't Ever Be Lonely - #2 in 1998

Lionel Cartwright - Leap Of Faith - #1 in 1991

Wade Hayes - Old Enough To Know Better - #1 in 1994

Billy Dean - Somewhere In My Broken Heart - #3 in 1991

Carlene Carter - Every Little Thing - #3 in 1993

Darryl Worley - Hard Rock Bottom Of Your Heart (Randy Travis) - #1 in 1990

Rick Trevino - Bobby Ann Mason - #6 in 1995

Janie Fricke - It Ain't Easy, Bein' Easy - #1 in 1982 (THROWBACK)

Ty Herndon - What Mattered Most - #1 in 1995

Larry Stewart - When She Cries - #9 in 1992 (Restless Heart)

Richie McDonald - Amazed - #1 in 1999 (Lonestar)

Tim Rushlow - God Blessed Texas - #4 in 1993 (Little Texas)

The Kentucky Headhunters - Dumas Walker - #15 in 1990

Michael Peterson - Drink, Swear, Steal and Lie - #3 in 1997

Paul Overstreet - Daddy's Come Around - #1 in 1990

Michelle Wright - Take It Like A Man - #1 in 1992

John Berry - Your Love Amazes Me - # 1 in 1994

Neal McCoy - Wink - #1 in 1994

Jamey Johnson - Choices (George Jones) - #30 in 1999

Lorrie Morgan - Except For Monday - #4 in 1991

Lee Greenwood - I.O.U. - #6 in 1983 (THROWBACK)

Lee Greenwood - God Bless The USA - #7 in 1984 (THROWBACK)

Heath Wright - Daddy's Money - #1 in 1996 (Ricochet)

Tony Rich - Nobody Knows (Kevin Sharp) - #1 in 1996

Mark Wills - I Do (Cherish You) - #2 in 1998

Rhett Akins - That Ain't My Truck - #3 in 1995

Rhett Akins, Mark Wills, Andy Griggs, and Wade Hayes - Too Much Fun (Daryle Singletary) - #4 in 1995

Deana Carter - We Danced Anyway - #1 in 1996

Deana Carter - Strawberry Wine - #1 in 1996

Tracy Byrd - Keeper Of The Stars - #2 in 1995

Tracy Byrd - Watermelon Crawl - #4 in 1994

The night included 17 chart-topping performances with special tributes to Daryle Singletary, Kevin Sharp, Randy Travis and George Jones; as well as three historic throwback moments from award-winning artists Janie Fricke (Female Vocalist of the Year), Lee Greenwood (Male Vocalist of the Year), and The Forester Sisters (Group of the Year).

"This event was a reunion of sorts for so many of these artists. Some still continue to tour while others not so much, however, backstage was nothing short of a love-fest and provided a much-needed reunion for everyone," says executive producer Bob Romeo.

"This show is going to be one that is talked about for years to come. Watching the audience sing the words to practically every song back to the artists as they were performing proved what an impact 90s Country music had on those that grew up listening to it," adds executive producer Frank Matassa of LMA Productions, Inc. "The songs, the artists, the memories, and the final television show is going to be something very special for the television audience no matter what age is watching."

The pre-show entertainment provided by Eric Blankenship included songs by Joe Diffie, Toby Keith, and Gary Stewart. Previously announced artists that were not able to attend included Tanya Tucker (health issues), Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad (health issues), Doug Stone (health issues), Collin Raye (health issues) while Tracy Lawrence, Aaron Lewis, and Michael Ray all had tour booking conflicts.

Broadcast information will be announced in the coming weeks.

