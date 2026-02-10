.

Country Music Cruise Raises $57,900 for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 10, 2026 11:45 AM EST
(CEG) Generous patrons - or Cruisers, as they are affectionately known - on last week's sold-out Country Music Cruise 2026 raised almost $58,000 for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's nonprofit mission of preserving the history of country music and making it broadly accessible to a global audience.

Two acoustic guitars were autographed by artists performing on this year's cruise and sold during a live auction prior to Josh Turner's two headline performances on board Holland America's m/s Eurodam ship.

Both guitars were signed by Country Music Hall of Fame members Randy Owen of Alabama, Jimmy Fortune of The Statler Brothers, and Patty Loveless, as well as Turner, T. Graham Brown, Linda Davis, David Frizzell, Wade Hays, The Malpass Brothers, Neal McCoy, Chuck Mead, Shenandoah, and others.

Successful bidders of each guitar were also presented a complimentary Honor Society membership to the Museum, which includes an invitation to its exclusive Medallion Ceremony, the annual induction of new Country Music Hall of Fame members.

