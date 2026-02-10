Ian Munsick Expands His Eagle Flies Free Tour

(EBM) As Ian Munsick readies new music in 2026, the Wyoming native is continuing to build on his third studio album, expanding his Eagle Flies Free Tour with 10 new dates through Summer 2026. Kenny Whitmire joins as support on the newly added dates, with ticket pre-sale beginning Feb. 11 using code EAGLE, and general on-sale beginning Feb. 13.

Beginning this Friday, Feb. 13 in Charlotte, N.C., and featuring 28 dates with special guests ERNEST, Lanie Gardner, Ben Haggard, Ned LeDoux, Tyler Nance, Whitmire and Jake Worthington, the Eagle Flies Free Tour is named after Munsick's third studio album, Eagle Feather, which was released in 2025. The run will conclude with Munsick's second headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Aug. 25, which marks his first appearance back to the coveted Rocky Mountain venue since selling out his debut in 2024.

As Munsick continues to tease a new chapter, he debuted the official music video for "Geronimo," his first release under WEST TO THE REST RECORDS/Triple Tigers Records, on Friday (Feb. 6). Directed by Ben Christensen, the video was shot in Wyoming by Isaac Spotts and produced by Caroline Munsick.

"This is by far the best music video I've ever done. And when I say 'I've' I mean my visionary wife and the team she assembled to make her idea into a stunning reality," shares Munsick. "If National Geographic and 70's country & western MTV had a baby, it would be the music video for 'Geronimo.' Filmed in Wyoming by Wyoming's finest, prepare to walk your heart up to the mountain."

"I've admired Ian and his work for a long time, so filming this video out in the wilds of Wyoming for his amazing new song was such a cool experience," adds Isaac Spotts. "I've lived in Wyoming for a long time, and this song completely captures the vibe of the west. Getting the opportunity to try and bring those lyrics to life in an epic music video was so much fun and such an honor!"

"Geronimo" was Munsick's first music release off his next project since he arrived in April 2025 with Eagle Feather, which Holler praised for its "expansive tracks, atmospheric anthems," and Rolling Stone noted "is shaped by the landscape of the West, the stories of Native Americans, and the romantic idea of the cowboy.

Newly Added Eagle Flies Free Tour Dates:

April 16 | Jim Thorpe, Penn. | Penn's Peak +

April 17 | Warren, Ohio | Packard Music Hall +

April 18 | Mount Vernon, Ky. | Renfro Valley - The New Barn Theater +

April 24 | Wilmington, Ohio | Bowstring Brewyard +

April 25 | Marietta, Ohio | Peoples Bank Arena +

May 22 | Isle of Palms, S.C. | The Wind Jammer +

May 23 | Pelham, Tenn. | The Caverns +

May 30 | Cocoa, Fla. | Cocoa Riverfront Park Amphitheater +

June 5 | Louisville, Ky. | Fourth Street Live

June 27 | Libby, Mont. | Happys Inn

Previously Announced The Eagle Flies Free Tour Dates:

Friday, February 13 || Charlotte, NC || Coyote Joe's *

Saturday, February 14 || Atlanta, GA || Tabernacle *

Thursday, February 19 || Casper, WY || Ford Wyoming Center $

Friday, February 20 || Bozeman, MT || Brick Breeden Fieldhouse #

Saturday, February 21 || Idaho Falls, ID || Mountain America Center #

Tuesday, February 24 || Portland, OR || Roseland Theatre $

Thursday, February 26 || Kennewick, WA || Toyota Center #

Friday, February 27 || Missoula, MT || Adams Center #

Saturday, February 28 || Spokane, WA || FIC for the Art #

Tuesday, March 3 || Grand Island, NE || Heartland Event Center $

Thursday, March 5 || Fargo, ND || Scheels Arena #

Fridasy, March 6 || Brookings, SD || Dacotah Bank #

Saturday, March 7 || Mankato, MN || Grand Hall #

Friday, March 13 || Shipshewana, IN || Blue Gate Theatre +

Saturday, March 14 || Clear Lake, IA || Surf Ballroom +

Friday, March 27 || Helotes, TX || Floores Country Store (w/ local support)

Saturday, March 28 || Durant, OK || Choctaw Grand Theater ^

Aug 25 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, Colo. &

* w/ Lanie Gardner

# w/ Jake Worthington and Tyler Nance

$ w/ Tyler Nance

^ w/ Ben Haggard

& w/ ERNEST and Ned LeDoux

+ w/ Kenny Whitmire

Related Stories

Hear Ian Munsick's New Song 'Geronimo'

Ian Munsick Releasing 'Geronimo' This Week Under New Partnership With Triple Tigers Records

Ian Munsick Releases 'Prairie Lament' Video

Country Star Ian Munsick Shares Ozzy Osbourne Tribute

News > Ian Munsick