Randy Travis and Craig Morgan Lead Country Cruising Lineup For 2027

(117) Flying Dutchmen Travel is proud to announce its seventh Country Cruising adventure, setting sail in Spring 2027, for seven nights. Departing from Tampa, Florida, the festival-at-sea returns to the Celebrity Summit, traveling April 11-18, 2027. The voyage is scheduled to visit Western Caribbean ports: Cozumel, Belize, and Costa Maya, with a star-studded lineup including some of Country music's finest singer/songwriters.

The first of numerous lineup announcements include Randy Travis and his More Life Tour, Craig Morgan, Paul Overstreet, and James Dupre as well as fan-favorites from the last sailing, Whey Jennings, Dirty Grass Soul, and Chad Bushnell.

One of the most respected multi-genre artists of all time, Randy Travis will bring his renowned More Life Tour to the ship featuring lead vocalist James Dupre. Dupre will perform classic hits from the legend's iconic career, with his original touring band to celebrate Travis' everlasting legacy. The seven-time GRAMMY award winner will be onstage with his wife Mary, interacting with fans as he is unable to sing due to aphasia from his 2013 stroke. Last year, the tour played over 50 venues to 60,000+ fans across the country. Due to overwhelming demand, the tour returns this spring for a limited run. In addition to the More Life Tour shows, special programming will pay tribute to the Country Music Hall of Fame member throughout the week.

Craig Morgan is a singer, actor, author and soldier who has amassed more than 2.5 billion career streams and over 25 songs on the Billboard charts. A 2008 inductee of the Grand Ole Opry, Morgan's music has formed the soundtrack to our lives for two decades, including hits "Redneck Yacht Club," "Almost Home," "Soldier," and "That's What I Love About Sunday." Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Craig spent seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserve and in 2023 enlisted again in the Army Reserve, continuing his military career as a Chief Warrant Officer 2. He remains committed to supporting active duty and veteran members of our military through work with Operation Finally Home, the USO and more.

Fittingly on theme, renowned Country singer/songwriter Paul Overstreet, will head up one of Country Cruising's biggest fan favorites, the heralded Songwriters Rounds. Featuring fellow artists on the ship, alongside Overstreet's impeccable track record of hit songs like "When You Say Nothing At All," "Forever and Ever, Amen," and "Deeper Than The Holler," the two-time GRAMMY award winner brings his influence and expertise to the party. Overstreet has collected several accolades during his 40+ year career including multiple ACM, CMA, and Dove Awards. The NSAI Songwriter's Hall of Famer released his latest single, "Doin' It to Country Songs" last month to Texas Radio.

James Dupre will also be performing his own sets onboard including favorites from recent solo projects, It's All Happening and Perfect Time. Dupre was a season nine contestant on NBC's The Voice, gracing the stage as a representative of team Adam Levine. The Rolling Stone "Country Artist You Need To Know" continues to release music regularly while touring the nation with Randy Travis' More Life Tour as the recurrent lead vocalist.

Country musician Whey Jennings, Bluegrass/southern rock band Dirty Grass Soul, and Americana vocalist Chad Bushnell are confirmed to return to Country Cruising following their notable 2025 onboard performances.

Last year's cruise sailed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas, providing a first-class sailing experience for guests. Featuring onboard activities including rum tastings, poker tournaments, live podcasts, and line dancing, Country Cruising brought the party! Voyagers were also invited to take part in multiple shore excursions including food tours, dolphin watches, ecological adventures, and snorkeling in the clear, blue water. Emceed by award-winning radio broadcaster Storme Warren, the ship hosted 2,000 country music fans of all ages, and past cruisers are still raving about their trip.

"This was my first cruise and it was amazing! We are definitely coming back in 2027!" (- Kimmie M., Country Cruising Guest)

"We have already put our deposit down for 2027. We had an amazing week, so much talent on this amazing outing!" ( - JP L., Country Cruising Guest)

Since its inception, Country Cruising has long been known for its unique itineraries and one-of-a-kind live shows. Past performers include Blake Shelton, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Trace Adkins, LOCASH, Clay Walker, Taylor Austin Dye, and many more. For more information and to book cabins, visit countrycruising.com

