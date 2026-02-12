Corey Kent Celebrates Second Career No. 1 With 'This Heart'

(Sony Music Nashville) BMI hosted Sony Music Nashville's multi-Platinum artist Corey Kent on Tuesday (2/10) at its Nashville office, to celebrate the success behind his second No. One single, "This Heart." The RIAA Gold-certified hit follows Kent's triple-Platinum-certified No. One, "Wild As Her," and is featured on his album, Black Bandana.

Hosted by BMI and SESAC and emceed by BMI's Mason Hunter, the celebration reunited Kent with his collaborators, including songwriters Thomas Archer (BMI - 6th No. One), Jacob Hackworth (BMI - 2nd No. One), Blake Bollinger (SESAC - 1st No. One), Michael Tyler (SESAC - 7th No. One) and producer Chris Farren. Kent continues to build momentum at Country radio with his current duet "Rocky Mountain Low" (feat. Koe Wetzel), which was also written by Archer and Tyler.

Producer Chris Farren said of his work with Kent, "There's like a pass every time it's just like becomes 90 of the comp because it was so well sung so well interpreted and you gave 'This Heart' - heart, man. Your heart and soul is all over that song and it's a pleasure to work with you and your ability to interpret a song and sing like you mean it and own it with authenticity and heart and soul."

Thanking his wife for never losing hope in him even when he lost it in himself, Kent shared, "This accomplishment in my mind is entirely a Sony radio team and a songwriter's accomplishment and a producer accomplishment. I'm just fortunate to be the artist that got to be on this song. I've never really changed musically what I've been doing the only thing that has ever changed is that God decided to bless it, and so I want to give 100% of the credit to the hard-working people in this room and to Jesus Christ for changing my life."

During the party, Kent gifted the songwriters and producer a commemorative bat to acknowledge the song's success. To celebrate BMI's new partnership with Green River Whiskey, Kent and his fellow songwriters were each gifted a special single barrel bourbon, crafted in honor of their chart-topping hit and the new official whiskey of BMI No. One parties. Sponsored by Studio Bank, the evening included a donation presentation made by Kari Barnhart on behalf of Kent and the songwriters in support of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Related Stories

Corey Kent And Koe Wetzel Hit 'Rocky Mountain Low' With New Song

Corey Kent Teams With Max McNown For New Song 'Measure'

Corey Kent Takes 'This Heart' To No. 1

Corey Kent Celebrates Major Milestones

News > Corey Kent