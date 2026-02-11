David Nail To Deliver 'The Crown' On March 6th

(117) David Nail has mastered the intricacies of sharing intimate stories with broad audiences. Rather than shy away from the complications of going there and opting for a broader approach, he continues to let the story lead the art, no matter the path.

Enter "The Crown" inspired by a true Kennett, Missouri small town story. Penned by Nail with Anderson East, and launching a two-plus-year creative journey the pair traveled, the song, coming March 6, is a creative masterclass of artistry both lyrically and musically. Pre-save "The Crown" here.

Presenting this new music in an intimate manner is paramount to Nail's creative vision in 2026. As such, he embarks on a solo acoustic tour of small capacity venues this Winter, aptly named the "Down To The Studs Tour." Previously announced dates include stops in Hagerstown, Md., throughout New England, Texas, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Today's announcement adds the Southeast, from Knoxville, to the Carolinas and Georgia. Tickets for shows not already on-sale will be available on Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m. CST at DavidNail.com.

Just a man, journeying across the country in his own car with a guitar and some songs. The shows on his 2026 "Down to the Studs Tour" will be more intimate than any he's ever played, he'll meet honest music lovers, share stories with them, laugh, cry, truly experience human moments in a world cluttered by manipulation. And he's never been more excited. Fans will be among the first to hear his brand-new single, "The Crown," alongside his extensive catalog of multi-platinum hits.

"There's so much I could say about this song. It was the first song that Anderson [East] and I wrote, and so it was the very beginnings of what became an entire record. I didn't really have anything walking in that day. A few hours later, 'The Crown' was born!" said Nail.

"Down To The Studs Tour" 2026 Dates

Feb. 26 - Hagerstown, Md. - Live at Hub City Vinyl

Feb. 27 - Bay Shore, N.Y. - Boulton Center For The Performing Arts

March 1 - Boston, Mass. - City Winery Boston

March 5 - Portland, Maine - One Longfellow Square

March 6 - Fall River, Mass. - Narrows Center For The Arts

March 8 - Fairfield, Conn. - StageOne at FTC

March 10 - Sellersville, Pa. - Sellersville Theater

March 11 - Lancaster, Pa. - Tellus 360

March 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Crafthouse Stage & Grill

March 13 - Wooster, Ohio - The Lyric Theater

April 8 - The Woodlands, Texas - Dosey Doe

April 9 - Fort Worth, Texas - Tulips

April 10 - Austin, Texas - The 04 Center

April 11 - San Antonio, Texas - Sam's Burger Join and Music Hall

May 13 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Open Chord

May 14 - Rocky Mount, Va. - The Harvester Performance Center

May 15 - Galax, Va. - The Rex Theater

May 16 - Charlotte, N.C. - The Evening Muse

May 20 - Virginia Beach, Va. - Elevation 27

May 21 - Dunn, N.C. - Bird's Nest Listening Room

May 22 - Savannah, Ga. - Victory North

May 23 - Greenville, S.C. - Peace Center - The Mockingbird

May 24 - Decatur, Ga. - Eddie's Attic

June 13 - Goodhue, Minn. - Goodhue Volksfest*

July 11 - New Salem, N.D. - ND Country Fest*

*Full Band Shows

