Lee Brice and Randy Houser Lead Keepin' It Country Jam Lineup

(2911) It's official, the 8th annual Daryle Singletary 'Keepin' It Country Jam' is scheduled for Thursday, February 12th at The Nashville Palace. The unofficial kick-off to the National Wild Turkey Federation convention will be hosted by 90's country comedian Cledus T. Judd.
The benefit concert will be headlined by Lee Brice and Randy Houser with special guest performances by Drew Baldridge, Billy Dean, Rhett Akins, Mo Pitney, Eric Blankenship, Duke Henry, and Robert Bacon!
Many of Daryle's friends including Jamey Johnson, Neal McCoy, Easton Corbin, Lorrie Morgan, Rhett Akins, Lee Greenwood, Tyler Farr, Collin Raye, Craig Campbell, Rhonda Vincent, Andy Griggs, Mark Wills, Highway 101's Paulette Carlson, Chad Brock, The Malpass Brothers, Mark Collie, and more have graced the stage over the past 7 years to support the Daryle Singletary Memorial Trust. Get tokcets here
