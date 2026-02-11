The String Cheese Incident Announce Just Keep Spinning Tour

(BHM) The String Cheese Incident is thrilled to announce their Just Keep Spinning Tour, a 33-date cross country tour that kicks off on May 28 in San Antonio, TX.

The beloved Colorado-based band is renowned for their immersive live performances, seamlessly blending rock, bluegrass, funk, electronic, and world music into genre-defying experiences that resonate across generations.

At a time when the world can feel uncertain and overwhelming, SCI invites both longtime fans and new listeners to come together for moments of connection, shared positivity, and the collective joy of live music.

Tickets are on sale per below timing:

SCI Presale: Wednesday, February 11 at 10:00AM LOCAL (password: STILLSPINNING)

General On-Sale: Friday, February 13 at 10:00AM LOCAL

* 7/22 Salt Lake City, UT venue is TBA

** 7/25 Jacksonville, OR will go on sale Thursday 2/26

THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT - JUST KEEP SPINNING TOUR

May 28 - Stable Hall - San Antonio, TX

May 29 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

May 30 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

May 31 - Longhorn Backyard Amphitheater - Dallas, TX

June 3+4 - Center for the Arts - Crested Butte, CO

June 5+6 - Pepsi Amphitheater - Flagstaff, AZ

June 18 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL

June 19 - The Amp Ballantyne - Charlotte, NC

June 20 - Ting Pavilion - Charlottesville, VA

June 21 - Roanoke Island Festival Park - Outer Banks, NC

June 23 - Summer Stage at Treehouse Brewing - South Deerfield, MA

June 24 - Sharkey's Event Center - Liverpool, NY

June 25 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

June 27 - Electric Forest - Rothbury, MI

July 17+18 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO*

July 22 - Venue TBA - Salt Lake City, UT

July 23 - Gambler's Run Music Festival - Lake Tahoe, NV

July 24 - Cuthbert Amphitheater - Eugene, OR

July 25 - Britt - Jacksonville, OR

July 26 - The 5th Avenue Theatre - Seattle, WA

Aug 5 - Riverfront Park - Harrisburg, PA

Aug 6 - Cape Cod Melody Tent - Hyannis, MA

Aug 7+8 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

Aug 9 - Freeman Arts Pavilion - Selbyville, DE

Aug 11 - Cain Park Evans Amphitheater - Cleveland Heights, OH

Aug 12 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH

Aug 13 - Iroquois Amphitheater - Louisville, KY

Aug 14+15 - Campout in the Pines - Eau Claire, WI**

*with Clay Street Unit on 7/17

**with Leftover Salmon, Lettuce, Eggy, and Dogs in a Pile

