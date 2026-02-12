.

Watch Parker McCollum's 'Killin' Me' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 11, 2026 9:49 PM EST
Watch Parker McCollum's 'Killin' Me' Video

(TPR) Parker McCollum has released the official music video for his track, "Killin' Me," off his critically acclaimed self-titled album, PARKER MCCOLLUM. Written by McCollum, Monty Criswell and Randy Rogers, "Killin' Me" is a mid-tempo love song about being completely captivated by a woman who can "turn every head and stop a room on a dime."

In the official music video, directed by the award-winning Dustin Haney, we see a special feature from McCollum's loving wife, Hallie-Ray Light McCollum, as the two take a spin across a smokey dance floor where the world seems to fade away.

Recently, McCollum announced the upcoming release of PARKER MCCOLLUM Deluxe Edition which will feature four additional tracks, including the massive fan-favorite track, "Big Ole Fancy House," which was released on January 23rd. PARKER MCCOLLUM Deluxe Edition is out on March 20th.

Fans can see Parker out on the road through 2026 where he'll be making his fourth consecutive appearance at the famed Houston Rodeo and will also be returning to Red Rock Amphitheatre where the captivating showman has performed to a sold-out crowd three consecutive years running.

Related Stories
Watch Parker McCollum's 'Killin' Me' Video

Parker McCollum Reveals Studio Version Of 'Big Ole Fancy House'

Parker McCollum Surprised Laci Kaye With Invite To Debut At Grand Ole Opry (2025 In Review)

Parker McCollum Adds New Leg To 2026 Tour

Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum's 'Band Together Texas' Begins Distribution of $8.5M+ in Central Texas Flood Relief

News > Parker McCollum

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eagles Add Two More Shows To Sphere Las Vegas Residency- W.A.S.P. Announce North America Tour With Special Guests KK's Priest- more

Simple Plan Announce Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel- Corrosion Of Conformity Reveal First Song From New Double Album- Jimmy Eat World- more

Day In Country

Watch Parker McCollum's 'Killin' Me' Video- Lee Brice and Randy Houser Lead Keepin' It Country Jam Lineup- Corey Kent Celebrates Second Career No. 1- more

Day In Pop

BLACKPINK Announce Historical Collaboration- Zara Larsson's Midnight Sun Tour Sells Out Ahead Of Launch- Watch Violet Grohl's 'THUM' Video- Nick Jonas- more

Reviews

On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More

More Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Reggae Party: Festival News Edition

Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona

Latest News

Watch Masterplan's 'Chase The Light' Video

Hear The New Pornographers' New Song 'Pure Sticker Shock'

Behemoth, Katatonia Offshoot Blindead 23 Unleash 'Deuterium' Visuzliation

Motley Crue's John 5 Launching His First UK Solo Tour

Eagles Add Two More Shows To Sphere Las Vegas Residency

W.A.S.P. Announce North America Tour With Special Guests KK's Priest

The Melvins and Napalm Death Join Forces For Savage Imperial Death March

PRO-PAIN Ink with Napalm Records For New Album 'Stone Cold Anger'