Watch Parker McCollum's 'Killin' Me' Video

(TPR) Parker McCollum has released the official music video for his track, "Killin' Me," off his critically acclaimed self-titled album, PARKER MCCOLLUM. Written by McCollum, Monty Criswell and Randy Rogers, "Killin' Me" is a mid-tempo love song about being completely captivated by a woman who can "turn every head and stop a room on a dime."

In the official music video, directed by the award-winning Dustin Haney, we see a special feature from McCollum's loving wife, Hallie-Ray Light McCollum, as the two take a spin across a smokey dance floor where the world seems to fade away.

Recently, McCollum announced the upcoming release of PARKER MCCOLLUM Deluxe Edition which will feature four additional tracks, including the massive fan-favorite track, "Big Ole Fancy House," which was released on January 23rd. PARKER MCCOLLUM Deluxe Edition is out on March 20th.

Fans can see Parker out on the road through 2026 where he'll be making his fourth consecutive appearance at the famed Houston Rodeo and will also be returning to Red Rock Amphitheatre where the captivating showman has performed to a sold-out crowd three consecutive years running.

