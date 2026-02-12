Clint Black, Wynonna Judd Lead Country Music Cruise 2027 Lineup

(CEG) The Country Music Cruise has sold out in record time year over year, and next year's Cruise will be sailing February 7-14, 2027 on the luxurious Celebrity Silhouette as it welcomes some of country music's biggest stars.

The stellar lineup includes Clint Black, Wynonna Judd, Joe Nichols, The Bellamy Brothers, and Neal McCoy headlining a week of exciting music that will include more than 100 performances and many more artists. The cruise is already well on its way to another completely sold out sailing, and cabin sales will open to the public today, Thursday, February 12 exclusively at https://countrymusiccruise.com.

The impressive lineup also includes Brothers of the Heart, Jimmy Fortune, Rhonda Vincent, Darryl Worley, T.G. Sheppard, Billy Dean, Moe Bandy, Wade Hayes, John Berry, The Isaacs, The Malpass Brothers, Chuck Mead, Gil Grand, Wood Box Heroes, 50 Shades of Hay, Waylon Jennings Tribute with Tommy Townsend and Jerry Bridges, Grand Ole Opry at Sea, Elvis Tribute Artists, Cruise Host Nan Kelley, with more to be added. The seven-day cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale and is scheduled to make stops in San Juan and St. Maarten.

"Over the last few years, the Country Music Cruise has sold out earlier and earlier, which is a true testament to the incredible music and wonderful experience offered to our cruisers," said Mike Jason, StarVista LIVE President and Country Music Cruise Executive Producer. "We will sail on a new larger ship in 2027 but one that maintains the intimate feeling the County Music Cruise is known for."

A very special Grand Ole Opry at Sea performance returns for 2027. Popular television personality Nan Kelley will be back to bring insightful interviews and artist introductions. An All-Star Jam is another highlight of the week.

Throughout the week, Cruisers socialize with their favorite artists at meet-and-greets and have unprecedented opportunities to meet and mingle with the stars aboard the ultimate country music party. The non-stop entertainment also includes a cornhole tournament, Gospel Hour, line dancing, theme nights, exquisite dining across eight venues, and more.

StarVista LIVE and The Country Music Cruise have an ongoing charitable relationship with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and over the last two years more than $140,000 has been raised through guitar auctions onboard the ship for the museum's mission of preserving the history of country music and making it broadly accessible to a global audience.

Fares for The Country Music Cruise 2027 include all concerts, daily activities, delicious meals and so much more. For cabin rates and more information, visit www.countrymusiccruise.com or call toll-free 866-476-2879.

