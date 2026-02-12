Watch The Red Clay Strays' 'If I Didn't Know You' Video

(BHM) The Red Clay Strays are celebrating Valentine's Day weekend with today's premiere of "If I Didn't Know You," available everywhere now via HBYCO Records/RCA Records.

Written by the multiple award-winning country rockers' Drew Nix, the tender ballad is joined by a heartwarmingly romantic official music video directed by Matthew Coleman, and co-starring avowed fans, superstar comedian Matt Rife as well as fitness influencer Mariah Morse.

"When I first discovered The Red Clay Strays, I was like, What is this? Who is this angel?" says Matt Rife. "I was just playing music over the house speakers, and 'I'm Still Fine' came on, and I absolutely fell in love. I went through a total rabbit hole, playing every song off every album on repeat for months and months. We finally had the opportunity to meet last year at Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City, Florida, and they're even better guys than they are musicians.

"The music video for 'If I Didn't Know You' is pretty much about a guy who feels kind of lost and alone, not really sure what he's supposed to do with his life or who he's going to spend it with. One lonely day, he's on the bus and this woman - played by Mariah Morse - walks on and just seems to be the answer to everything he's been missing. They have an immediate spark on this very short bus ride and then get off without really finalizing their interaction. So then my character kind of goes on this quest to find this woman who made him feel the way that she did, and hopes that she feels the same way. We've been working on this project for months, and I'm super excited for people to see the video. It's a beautiful song, and I think everyone is really going to enjoy it."

About the song, The Red Clay Strays guitarist/songwriter Drew Nix said, "One day, I was thinking about how thankful I am to have someone who made me want to, as Johnny Cash put it, 'Walk the Line.' I was quite the heathen before my calling, and some of those qualities stayed with me until my wife, Laurie Anne Nix - who was my fiancee at the time - made me want to become a better man. She had high expectations of what her husband should be, and I finally decided to grow up. I don't know what my life would look like if I'd never known her, and honestly, I never want to find out."

