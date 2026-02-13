Dierks Bentley Announces OFF THE MAP TOUR

(The GreenRoom) Multi-platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley announces his OFF THE MAP TOUR today, with a limited run of amphitheaters through June and July. Following stadium dates with Luke Combs this spring, Bentley will continue to bring his "anthemic energy" (Country Central) and "top-flight musicianship" (Billboard) on the road this summer with the legendary Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Kaitlin Butts, along with up-and-comers Cole Goodwin, Owen Riegling and the Mountain Grass Unit on select dates. Tickets go on sale next Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
"'Off The Map' is a song about going to that place where you take a break from it for a little bit, whether it's a bar stool sipping something cold, or a back porch down a back road. I like to think that our shows are a place where our fans can go off the map for a few hours, and recharge the batteries," Bentley says.
"The band and I are so excited about sharing the road with the one and only Ricky Skaggs, as well as with the other guys and girls on the shows with us this summer. They were all hand picked, as I am big fans of theirs. Can't wait to get out there and watch their shows before we get to go out and do our thing. Going to be some great on-stage collaborations this summer."
OFF THE MAP TOUR Dates:
6/12 - Rogers, AR < ~
6/13 - Kansas City, MO < ~
6/25 - Bonner, MT ! #
6/26 - Airway Heights, WA * #
7/2 - Colorado Springs, CO < #
7/9 - Gilford, NH < *
7/10 - Bridgeport, CT < *
7/11 - Canandaigua, NY < *
7/16 - Wilmington, NC < #
7/17 - Charleston, SC < #
7/18 - St. Augustine, FL < #
< Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
* Kaitlin Butts
# Cole Goodwin
~ Owen Riegling
! Mountain Grass Unit
