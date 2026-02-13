Eric Church Releases 'Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive' Soundtrack

(EBM) With his latest critically acclaimed project, Evangeline vs. The Machine, earning a nod for Best Contemporary Country Album at the recent GRAMMY Awards, maverick entertainer Eric Church brings his live show to fans at home with today's release of Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) via MCA. Stream it here

The 19-track live album compliments the IMAX exclusive theatrical release of Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive, with tickets to the remaining Feb. 14 showing of the limited engagement available now via IMAX.com/EricChurch.

Both the concert film and the companion album - the first live album ever recorded at The Pinnacle in Nashville - showcase Church performing his critically acclaimed eighth studio album front-to-back before transitioning into select catalog hits, all reimagined with a six-piece band, four-piece horns, four-piece strings, eight-piece choir and vocalist Joanna Cotten.

"The thing about the IMAX film is it freezes a moment in time. I'm going to get older; those fans are going to get older, but we froze that moment in time forever musically," Church shared on "CBS Mornings" earlier this week. "If I want to watch a sporting event tonight...if I want to go to the game, that's great. If I don't, I'm going to watch it on television. You can't do that with concerts, right? I can't just tune in to who's playing in Cleveland tonight. So, concerts are a little bit different that way, and that's why the IMAX film mattered."

The film and live album arrive as Church continues his Free the Machine Tour, earning praise from critics across the country as the run continues. "From the jump, it was clear this wasn't going to be about flash - it was about mood, intention, and immersion...The entire show felt less like a concert and more like a film unfolding in real time," shared Relive Magazine of the recent D.C. stop, where The Music Universe added, "if you can see only one country music concert in 2026, it needs to be the Free the Machine Tour...there will not be a bigger, fuller all-live sound on the road this year."

The Minnesota Star Tribune opined in St. Paul, "Eric Church is country music's most courageous and unpredictable superstar - both musically and culturally...The concert, like Church's career, was about conviction not convention, about evolving, not standing pat, about the moment, not tradition," while the Green Bay Press Gazette proclaimed the show to be "so nuanced, so sneaky sophisticated, so good that the sum of its parts was as great as the whole. That's saying something for an artist who increasingly transcends the boundaries of today's country to be one of music's more electrifying live acts - period," with Cleveland.com perhaps stating it most simply, "Country music's iconoclast did it again."

Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive Track List

1. Hands Of Time (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

2. Bleed On Paper (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

3. Johnny (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

4. Storm In Their Blood (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

5. Darkest Hour (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

6. Evangeline (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

7. Rocket's White Lincoln (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

8. Clap Hands (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

9. Desperate Man (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

10. Give Me Back My Hometown (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

11. Homeboy (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

12. Sinners Like Me (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

13. Creepin' (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

14. Knives Of New Orleans (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

15. Smoke A Little Smoke (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

16. The Outsiders (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

17. Hell Of A View (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

18. Mistress Named Music (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

19. Springsteen (Live At The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN / May 24, 2025)

2026 Free the Machine Tour Remaining Markets, Venues and Special Guests:

Feb. 13 || Buffalo, N.Y. || KeyBank Center || Ella Langley

Feb. 14 || Albany, N.Y. || MVP Arena || Ella Langley

Feb. 19 || North Little Rock, Ark. || Simmons Bank Arena || 49 Winchester

Feb. 20 || Kansas City, Mo. || T-Mobile Center || 49 Winchester

Feb. 21 || St. Louis, Mo. || Enterprise Center || 49 Winchester

Feb. 26 || Tulsa, Okla. || BOK Center || Stephen Wilson Jr.

Feb. 27 || Fort Worth, Texas || Dickies Arena || Stephen Wilson Jr.

Feb. 28 || Austin, Texas || Moody Center || Stephen Wilson Jr.

Mar. 5 || Knoxville, Tenn. || Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center || 49 Winchester

Mar. 6 || Greensboro, N.C. || First Horizon Coliseum || 49 Winchester

Mar. 7 || North Charleston, S.C. || North Charleston Coliseum || 49 Winchester

Mar. 19 || Birmingham, Ala. || Legacy Arena at the BJCC || 49 Winchester

Mar. 20 || Atlanta, Ga. || State Farm Arena || 49 Winchester

Mar. 27 || Hollywood, Fla. || Hard Rock Live || Kashus Culpepper

Apr. 3 || Greenville, S.C. || Bon Secours Wellness Arena || Ashley McBryde

Apr. 4 || Charlotte, N.C. || Spectrum Center || Ashley McBryde

Apr. 10 || Jacksonville, Fla. || VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena || Ashley McBryde

Apr. 11 || Tampa, Fla. || Benchmark International Arena || Ashley McBryde

