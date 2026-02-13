Hear Dustin Lynch's New Song 'Getaway Car'

(BBR) Multi-platinum recording artist Dustin Lynch accelerates his genre-defining momentum with "Getaway Car," available everywhere today. Marking another tent-pole moment in Lynch's evolving run of new music, the track reinforces his role as a leader in the country-dance crossover space, where storytelling and high-energy production collide. Fueled by sleek, propulsive production from Petey Martin and Pete Hammerton, the song captures a full-throttle rush where country drive meets escape velocity, built for fast decisions, open roads, and disappearing into the night with no destination required.

With the needle pinned red and the bass hitting hard, "Getaway Car" finds Lynch leaving the rooftop bar in the rearview, letting the night blur as momentum takes over. Equal parts reckless and magnetic, the track taps into the adrenaline of living in the moment, a sound Lynch has increasingly come to own as he continues expanding what modern country can look and feel like beyond traditional boundaries.

"'Getaway Car' is about that split-second decision to throw it all in drive and see where the night takes you," shares Lynch. "No plan, no map, just vibes, velocity, and trusting the moment. It's one of those songs that feels just as good blasting through speakers as it does screaming down the highway."

"Getaway Car" builds on a lane Lynch has steadily carved out, where country roots intersect with nightlife culture and dance floor energy in a way only Lynch can. The release arrives as Lynch continues one of the most dynamic runs in modern country music, with his latest single "Easy To Love," currently climbing the charts. With 10 number ones at country radio, billions of global streams, and a reputation for delivering hit driven, high energy live shows, Lynch has continued to evolve while maintaining the core identity that defines his career.

Fresh off major announcements including a co-headlining show with Chase Rice at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and his return to Las Vegas extending Wynn Nightlife's first ever country music artist residency, "Getaway Car" soundtracks the next chapter of Lynch's trajectory, further cementing his position at the forefront of the country dance crossover and signaling that this space is not a moment, but a movement.

From packed arenas to DJ booths and late-night highways, Dustin Lynch continues to prove his music is built for wherever the night leads.

Related Stories

Dustin Lynch Announces Return To Las Vegas Club Set Residency

Dustin Lynch And Chase Rice Teaming Up For Red Rocks Concert

Dustin Lynch And Friends Benefit Concert Raised Over $32K

Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Kicking Off Two for the Road Tour

News > Dustin Lynch