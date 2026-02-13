Stream Jelly Roll Led GOAT Soundtrack

(MR) Mercury Records proudly releases the GOAT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, accompanying the Sony Pictures Animation film out today. Listen to the #GOATmovie soundtrack now here.
From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-ManTM: Across the Spider-Verse and the artists that made KPop Demon Hunters, GOAT is a high-energy original action-comedy that delivers big laughs and an even bigger heart set in an all-animal world.
The star-studded soundtrack features previously released singles "I'm Good" featuring Jelly Roll and "Don't Dream It's Over" featuring Bryant Barnes as well as an exciting new release from breakout global act, CORTIS entitled "Mention Me."
GOAT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features a bold, genre-spanning lineup including Ayra Starr, Bryant Barnes, Chris Patrick, CORTIS, FLO, Jelly Roll, Joey Valence & Brae, Jon Bellion, KAIRO, KOLE, Lil Naay, Natania, PartyOf2, Quinn XCII, Russ, Trueno, and members of the GOAT cast. The soundtrack delivers a high-energy, emotionally driven musical experience that complements the ambitious storytelling of the Sony Pictures Animation feature.
Curated by Mercury Records, GOAT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack underscores the label's continued commitment to pairing bold cinematic moments with equally compelling music, amplifying the film's emotional depth, intensity, and cultural resonance.
GOAT ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK - TRACKLIST
V.I.C. - Overtime
Jelly Roll - I'm Good
Quinn XCII - Best Day
FLO - Mamacitas
Joey Valence & Brae - Hooligang
Chris Patrick - Alley Oop
PartyOf2 - CRAZY
GOAT Cast / Gregory Fletcher - Goat Tears
Russ & SosoCamo - WYA
Trueno - Grandmaster
GOAT Cast / Jasper Ross - That's My Squad
KAIRO - Meets the Eye
Bryant Barnes - Don't Dream It's Over
CORTIS - Mention Me
Jon Bellion & Ayra Starr - Brought the Family
Lil Naay - Afro (Bonus Track)
KOLE & Natania - World Go Round
