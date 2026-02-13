Watch Ella Langley's 'Be Her' Video

(Columbia) Multi-platinum, award-winning country star Ella Langley releases her new song "Be Her," out now via SAWGOD/Columbia Records. Honest and sharply written, "Be Her" finds Ella looking inward as she confronts the distance between where she is and who she wants to become - someone who feels steady, honest, and fully at home in herself. The release arrives alongside an official video directed by Ella and Wales Toney. In the video, a quick scented ritual takes place - a quiet clue of a surprise to come.

On "Be Her," Ella describes a life built on simplicity and truth as she sings, "She don't need validation or much of anything." The song captures the longing for realness over drama, balance over chaos, and the confidence that comes from knowing who you are. Driven by Ella's unmistakable vocal and straightforward emotion, "Be Her" is a vulnerable reminder that the person you're reaching for isn't someone else...it's who you're still becoming.

"I knew 'Be Her' was a hit the second we started writing it," shared co-writer HARDY. "It's one of those songs that basically wrote itself. We were done in 30 minutes. Those are always the best ones. It's so fun to watch Ella and the rocket ship that she's on, and I'm just happy to be a part of it."

Following the announcement last week, 'The Dandelion Tour' is off to a wildly successful start, with fans quickly selling out all tickets across the 16-date arena headline tour. The run kicks off May 7 in Toledo, OH and includes stops in St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Austin, and more before wrapping in Fort Worth, TX on August 15. Joining Ella on tour as support across various dates is Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose, and Laci Kaye Booth.

Adding to an exciting week, Ella was just unveiled as the face of American Eagle's newest campaign, American Eagle Jeans Country. Starring as 'The Denim Darling', Ella brings her album title track "Dandelion" and her signature style to the forefront in this beautiful nationwide campaign.

"Be Her" will join "Dandelion" and "Choosin' Texas" on Ella's forthcoming sophomore album Dandelion, which will be released globally on April 10. "Choosin' Texas" continues to make history, as earlier this week it positioned Ella to become the first woman to lead the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts simultaneously. The song is also currently #1 on: Mediabase Country Audience, Billboard Country Streaming Songs chart, Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart, SiriusXM's The Highway Hot 30 Countdown (6 weeks), and UK Country Radio (12 weeks).

Dandelion was crafted alongside executive producers Miranda Lambert and Ben West. Rooted in growth, self-reflection, and lived-in storytelling, it's designed to feel both effortless and immersive, balancing raw honesty with feel-good moments that invite listeners to lean in and let go.

