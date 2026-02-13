Watch Maddox Batson's 'If I See Her Again' Video

(EBM) Hailed by the LA Times as "a country Justin Bieber in the making" and the youngest male to ever appear on Billboard's 21 Under 21, Maddox Batson releases "If I See Her Again," an upbeat groove with heart-on-his-sleeve lyrics.

Written by Batson, Grant Averill, Dave Cohen and Jackson Foote and produced by Cohen and Foote, Batson internalizes scenarios for a second encounter with a young romantic interest.

"'If I See Her Again' is about one of those chance encounters where you wish you would say something but don't. You never get that time back. I think everyone can relate," shares Batson. "Proud of this one and pumped to get it to my fans. Hope y'all like it!"

If I ever see her again

I'll walk right over get her number right then

Say what you doin' for the rest of tonight

Swear on my momma I aint loosing you twice

Girl who you came with

Don't know what her name is

I bet we'd talk forever if I ever see her again

"If I See Her Again" arrives on the heels of Batson's "Any Other Night," a coming-of-age anthem combining smooth vocal flow, clean guitars and a laid back digital beat. Listen to "Any Other Night" here or watch the official music video with fan favorite guest star Embreigh Courtlyn here.

"If I See Her Again" debuts in anticipation of Batson's Live Worldwide Tour 2026, which kicks off Feb. 17 in Ft. Lauderdale. The Live Worldwide Tour 2026 will crisscross the U.S. before heading to Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, on Batson's first headlining European trek. Joined by special guests Baylee Lynn, Jenna Davis, Just Jayne and Timmy McKeever on select dates

