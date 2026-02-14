Charles Kelley Recruits Maren Morris For 'Can't Be Alone Tonight'

(The GreenRoom) Harkening back to the steamy ballads that defined 80's pop music, Grammy-winning artist Charles Kelley today releases "Can't Be Alone Tonight" featuring Maren Morris, available on all streaming platforms.
First found on Kelley's critically acclaimed SONGS FOR A NEW MOON, the new track "has a sexy, R&B feel, and both vocalists are giving it their sensuous best. Swoon worthy." (Music Row) Morris's vocals add new layers of yearning to the track, capturing the desire to be with your person when you're apart.
"Maren has been one of my favorite female voices in the genre ever since she busted on the scene with 'My Church,'" Kelley said. "Over the years we've had a couple chances to collaborate and when thinking of who I could have sing with me on this song, she was my first choice. I'm so glad she agreed."
SONGS FOR A NEW MOON's lead single "Can't Lose You" cracked the top 10 on the Adult Contemporary radio charts and was recently added to BBC's Radio2, while its soaring recent single "Steal Your Heart" is filled with "grit, desire and emotion, capturing the magnetic tension between love and the chase" (Entertainment Focus). A "sonic journey crafted to transport listeners back to a time when music, and the world around it, simply felt better" (PEOPLE), his second solo album "embraces bold '80s-inspired sounds and raw honesty" and marks "a confident step forward in his solo evolution" (Atwood Magazine). Kelley will be taking his new music across the pond to The Tabernacle in London, UK March 5th,
