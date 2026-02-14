Emily Ann Roberts Shares New Song 'Whipped'

(Sony Music Nashville) Emily Ann Roberts is celebrating love with a twist on her new release, "Whipped," available now. Roberts is also set to perform at C2C Festival next month in Germany, the U.K., and Netherlands.

Additionally, she'll join Cody Johnson for his LIVE '26 tour in the U.K. and Ireland later this year. Between it all, she is actively writing and recording new music with select headline dates across the country.

"I wrote 'Whipped' with some of my best friends: Jeremy Spillman, Trent Willmon, and Ryan Beaver. The idea hit me after recounting all the projects my husband, Chris, had been doing to renovate our first home," shared Roberts. "This song is playful, dramatic and fun from the first second to the last. I can't wait to play it live."

