Hear Cameron Whitcomb's Cover of Tyler Childers' 'All Your'n'

(Atlantic) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb has shared "All Your'n" (Amazon Music Original)," an Amazon Music Original cover of the Tyler Childers fan favorite available to stream and purchase now exclusively on Amazon Music.

An official Amazon Music presents live performance video premieres via YouTube. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music here.

Whitcomb recently embarked on the most epic international tour schedule of his still-rising career, kicking off by joining HARDY as special guest on his THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!, continuing tonight at Edmonton, AB's Rogers Place and then traveling the US and Canada through July. Next month, then will see the indefatigable star taking centerstage with his own Fragile Egos Tour, a new run of US headline shows produced by Live Nation beginning March 17 at Madison, WI's The Sylvee. Highlights include stops at such famed venues as New Haven, CT's Toad's Place (April 2), New York City's historic Irving Plaza (April 4), Asheville, NC's The Orange Peel (April 11), and Detroit, MI's Saint Andrew's Hall (May 30).

Next up, Whitcomb will head Down Under for an eagerly awaited headline tour of Australia and New Zealand, with almost all dates now sold out and additional shows added in some markets due to overwhelming demand. As if all that weren't enough, Whitcomb is also set for a number of top-billed festival performances, including Georgetown, TX's Two Step Inn (April 19), Indio, CA's Stagecoach Music Festival (April 26), Fergus, ON's Meadows Music Festival (May 29), Bloomington, IL's Tailgate N' Tallboys (June 20), Dauphin, MB's Dauphin's Countryfest (June 27), Fort McMurray, AB's Hello Summer Festival (July 5), Craven, SK's Country Thunder Saskatchewan (July 11), Three Forks, MT's Headwaters Country Jam (July 23), Camrose, AB's Big Valley Jamboree (August 2), and more.

