Megan Moroney Launching 9 Cities 9 Days

(Sony Music Nashville) Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter Megan Moroney announces "9 Cities. 9 Days." - a fan-focused celebration of her new album Cloud 9, with Moroney making exclusive appearances in nine cities across the country and performing a handful of songs at select stops. Kicking off in New York City on Cloud 9's drop date (February 20), "9 Cities. 9 Days." will wrap up on February 28 in Scottsdale, AZ.

"When I thought about the release of Cloud 9, I knew I wanted to spend it with my fans," shares Moroney. "They're the reason I get to do this, and I'm so excited to celebrate this album with them!"

Spanning all the way from New York City to Salt Lake City, "9 Cities. 9 Days." will give fans the ultra-rare opportunity to meet Moroney in more intimate venues. The MULTI-PLATINUM sensation will travel by bus and join emo cowgirls and cowboys for a real-time celebration of Cloud 9's arrival. In an exciting full-circle moment for the University of Georgia grad, "9 Cities. 9 Days." will include a surprise event at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, GA. Go Dawgs!

With the exception of her Scottsdale stop, all "9 Cities. 9 Days." events will be ticketed at a cost of $9. Tickets will be available at the venue box office beginning at 9 a.m. local time on the morning of each event, with a limit of two tickets per person. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards The Megan Moroney Foundation - a non-profit organization that aims to address bullying and raise awareness for mental health by promoting kindness.

2/20 | New York, NY - Rough Trade

2/21 | Richmond, VA - The National *

2/22 | Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

2/23 | Athens, GA - Akins Ford Arena - surprise event

2/24 | Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion *

2/25 | Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre *

2/26 | Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

2/27 | Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex *

2/28 | Scottsdale, AZ - Venue TBA free

*intimate acoustic performance of three songs

Related Stories

Megan Moroney Shares 'Cloud 9' Title Song

Megan Moroney Shares 'Wish I Didn't' Video

Megan Moroney Reveals 'Cloud 9' Track Details

Megan Moroney Announces The Cloud 9 Tour

News > Megan Moroney