Watch Russell Dickerson's 'The Roses' Video

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson releases the music video for his stunning new track "The Roses," an intimate, piano-driven love story featuring "vocals that simultaneously feel both tender and powerful" (Country Now).

Written by Dickerson alongside Michael Hardy, Chase McGill, and Jordan Schmidt, the sweeping visual opens with Dickerson wrapped in a quiet, rose-covered embrace with his wife, Kailey Dickerson-before gently shifting to him alone at the piano, pouring every lyric into the keys with a tender, heartfelt performance that mirrors the song's devotion and "reminds us why he's not a one-trick pony" (All Country News)..

Catch Dickerson on the road this year as the RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2026 rolls into amphitheaters and the biggest venues he's headlined to date-marking his most ambitious live chapter yet-with support from Dasha, Tyler Hubbard, Niko Moon, Adrien Nunez, and Kevin Powers on select dates. Tickets are available for purchase on RussellDickerson.com.

2026 Tour Dates

3/5 - Rodeo Houston - Houston, TX, USA

3/13 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland, U.K.

3/14 - The O2 - London, England, U.K.

3/15 - The SSE Area - Belfast, Northern Ireland, U.K.

3/21 - Out of the Park Music Festival - Surprise, AZ, USA

4/12 - Tortuga Music Festival - Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA

4/23 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC, USA

4/24 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St Augustine, FL, USA

4/25 - Addition Financial Arena - Orlando, FL, USA

5/8 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN, USA

5/13 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO, USA

5/20 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA, USA

5/21 - Gallagher Square at Petco Park - San Diego, CA, USA

5/22 - Planet Hollywood PH LIve - Las Vegas, NV, USA

5/28 - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park - Cincinnati, OH, USA

5/29 - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Cleveland, OH, USA

5/30 - Acrisure Amphitheater - Grand Rapids, MI, USA

6/25 - Hoofbeat - Cadott, WI, USA

6/27 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI, USA

7/9 - Hodag Country Festival - Rhinelander, WI, USA

7/11 - Windy City Smokeout - Chicago, IL, USA

8/7 - Boots and Hearts Music Festival - Oro Station, ON, Canada

8/28 - Boots and Hearts West - Edmonton, AB, Canada

