Brothers Osborne Expand 'Pawn Shop' For 10th Anniversary

(MCA) Brothers Osborne celebrates a decade of their breakthrough album Pawn Shop with the release of Pawn Shop (10 Year Anniversary Edition) - available everywhere today via MCA. Listen and order here.

Originally released in 2016, Pawn Shop introduced John and TJ Osborne's fearless blend of country, rock, and soul, producing enduring fan favorites including "Stay A Little Longer," "21 Summer," "Rum," and "It Ain't My Fault," and helping redefine the sound of modern country music. Ten years later, the anniversary edition revisits the album's spirit while opening the vault on rare and previously unreleased material from the era.

"To us, Pawn Shop is where everything really started," shares John and TJ Osborne. "Those songs were written when we were just figuring out who we were - as writers, as players, as brothers. Revisiting this record brought us right back to that hunger and honesty. Getting to share these unreleased tracks and new versions with fans feels like the start of the next chapter for us."

The anniversary project arrives on vinyl alongside three limited-edition 7-inch collector releases, each pairing newly released recordings, demos, or live versions from the Pawn Shop era. The variants include:

"Arms of Fire" / "Love The Lonely Out Of You (Live Pinebox Version)"

"Pins and Needles" / "Stay A Little Longer (Demo)"

"Shoot From The Hip" / "21 Summer (Demo)"

A special international LP compiles all six tracks into one collection.

The band recently previewed the release with "Love The Lonely Out Of You (Live Pinebox Version)," captured in a single take at John Osborne's Pinebox studio and accompanied by an intimate lyric video, showcasing the raw musicianship and emotional core that first connected fans to the duo.

Related Stories

Brothers Osborne Expand 'Pawn Shop' For 10th Anniversary

Brothers Osborne Celebrating New Album With 'Nobody's Nobody' Video

Brothers Osborne Share New Song 'Goodbye's Kickin' In'

Brothers Osborne Release Three New Songs

News > Brothers Osborne