Hear Blake Whiten's New Song 'Break Me'

(Warner) 21-year-old South Carolina native Blake Whiten returns with an anthem for anyone who's answered that late-night call from an ex with "Break Me," out now via Enchntmnt / Warner Records.

The slow-burning single embraces the messy truth of, as Whiten puts it, trying "to put an old flame out with gasoline," and arrives just before he made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage on Valentine's Day.

"At the time, I really wanted to write the hardest, saddest breakup song," shares Whiten. "Something that feels like knowing better, but still asking that person to come back and wreck your life just one more time. I think that feeling got across with this one. You can feel the sadness in this song, and if Valentine's Day isn't exactly your holiday this year, this one's for you."

After stepping into the coveted circle, Whiten hits the road on Bailey Zimmerman's Different Night Same Rodeo arena tour, kicking off February 19 in Estero, Fla. After hitting some of North America's largest fairs and festivals this summer, he'll embark on Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem stadium tour, with stops at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Related Stories

Blake Whiten To Rock Stadiums With Morgan Wallen Next Year

Blake Whiten Delivers New Anthem 'Hard To Break'

News > Blake Whiten