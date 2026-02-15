Jackie Evancho Lends Her Vocals To Late Dan Seals Track 'Love Is The Answer'

(117) The Dan Seals Estate and Melody Place Records release new duet collaboration, "Love Is The Answer" - out now. Featuring classical / pop vocalist Jackie Evancho, the passionate ballad joins her smooth tone with Dan Seals' solo track. Written by Todd Rundgren and originally released by Dan and his duo partner John, as England Dan & John Ford Coley in 1979. Dan's vocal for this new collaboration was extracted from his 1995 solo version.The emotional song examines life's struggles, reminding audiences that "love is the answer," to all trials and tribulations we face. The new single will be featured on forthcoming album, Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet.

Evancho starred on Season Five of NBC's critically acclaimed variety show, America's Got Talent, earning the runner-up title in 2010. Her one-of-a-kind operatic vocals quickly captivated the globe, and she's since released ten chart-topping albums and DVDs. The Platinum-selling recording artist has also graced the stage with concert music greats including Andrea Bocelli, Barbra Streisand, Josh Groban, and Patti Labelle.

She returned to television as The Kitty on FOX's The Masked Singer, becoming a crowd favorite with her magnetic stage presence and smooth vocals. The standout singer/songwriter has recently written pop-infused records, including her latest project Carousel of Time, a tribute to adored, award-winning musician, Joni Mitchell.

"When I was asked to do this project, I was extremely honored. I'd listened to Dan Seals' songs since I was little through my dad's music and always loved them! Recording "Love is The Answer" and hearing my voice alongside Dan's is such a surreal thing for me. This project is just a piece of my new beginnings as I prepare to move to Nashville and delve even deeper into the world of music."

Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet, is a collaborative duets album inspired by Seals' solo tracks, arriving August 28. Featuring Alabama, and Tanya Tucker, current stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton, former collaborators and labelmates Marie Osmond, John Berry and John Ford Coley, pop forces Katharine McPhee and Lynda Carter, emerging stars The Castellows, Jackie Evancho, Ned LeDoux, Wendy Moten and Jasmine Amy Rogers, and Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Song of the Year Award winner Jamey Johnson, the Kyle Lehning produced project uses Seals' original vocals extracted with digital technology from his beloved musical eras.

The Last Duet Tracklist:

1. "Big Wheels In The Moonlight" - Blake Shelton

2. "God Must Be A Cowboy" - Ned LeDoux

3. "Nights Are Forever Without You" - Sara Evans

4. "Bop" - Tanya Tucker

5. "You Still Move Me" - Marie Osmond

6. "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)" - Luke Bryan

7. "The Healing Kind" - Katharine McPhee

8. "Wood" - John Berry

9. "I'd Really Love To See You Tonight (50th Anniversary Edition)" - John Ford Coley

10. "Love Is The Answer" - Jackie Evancho

11. "Addicted" - The Castellows

12. "Love On Arrival" - Wendy Moten

13. "One Friend" - Lynda Carter

14. "Three Time Loser" - Jamey Johnson

15. "My Baby's Got Good Timing" - Jasmine Amy Rogers

16. "Still Reelin' (From Those Rock & Roll Days)" - Alabama

