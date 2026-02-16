Alex Miller Announces New Album 'More Country Than You'

(so much MOORE media) Alex Miller continues to expand upon his traditional Country roots with his forthcoming album, MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU, which is scheduled for April 10 release.

The 10-song collection is pure Alex Miller: honest, hardworking and emotionally available. The disc opens with Miller's interpretation of "Too Much Fun," a 1995 Top 5 hit by the late Daryle Singletary. Alex brushes the cobwebs off this blow-your-doors-off tale of youthful exuberance and camaraderie that premiered earlier this week on popular podcaster Dillon Weldon's socials.

Rising star Emily Ann Roberts and Alex embrace a classic Country male/female back and forth on the title song ("More Country Than You") - and compete in a boot-scootin' race for the "countriest of all" crown. "As Far As His Mem'ry Lets Her Go" is a decades-old, never-before-recorded gem of a tear-jerker about how pain from the past can limit hope for new love. "Just A Mom" is a mid-tempo piano-forward tribute to women who rock the cradle and rule the world dedicated to Alex's mom. "The Byrd" (featuring Alex and his buddy, the legendary Tracy Byrd), is an epic fast-moving track that brings back the energy of the great "Moe & Joe" duets of the past while firmly planted in today's soundscape. "Why Does My Heart Ache" is a showstopper of a rolling ballad that asks, If time heals, tears dry, why does my heart ache? "Money Well Wasted" ups the tempo with a humorous, steel-heavy take on one man's version of retail therapy. "Secondhand Smoke," Alex's current radio single, is a twangy tale of heartbreak on the horizon that keeps his classic Country flame burning. "Memories And Gin" sparks with tasty guitar licks, a lilting fiddle and a prominent steel, cementing Miller's love of twang. The album closes with "The Ones That Take Me Home," Alex's "love letter" to Country music - and a reminder to hold your memories of home close.

TRACK LIST

1. Too Much Fun (Jeff Knight, Curtis Wright)

2. More Country Than You (Alex Miller, Emily Ann Roberts, Bill Whyte)

3. As Far As His Mem'ry Lets Her Go (Doodle Owens, Jerry Salley)

4. Just A Mom (Wood Newton, Steve Williams)

5. The Byrd (Alex Miller, Jerry Salley)

6. Why Does My Heart Ache (Alex Miller, Jerry Salley)

7. Money Well Wasted (Robert Arthur, Alex Miller, Conner Sweet)

8. Secondhand Smoke (Alan Jackson, Jim McBride)

9. Memories And Gin (Alex Miller, Bill Whyte)

10. The Ones That Take Me Home (Mark BonDurant, Alex Miller, Jerry

Salley)

