Dave Lenahan Recruits Karree Phillips For New Song 'Wildflowers'

(Publicity Nation) Dave Lenahan releases new single "Wildflowers," a collaboration with Karree Phillips. The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

"Wildflowers" leans gently into Americana and folk influences, bringing a quiet, sweet joy that lingers long after the song ends. A steady, classic-leaning country duet, it keeps the focus on connection over spectacle, built around familiar imagery and grounded, heartfelt performances. The song celebrates a love that grows naturally through shared moments, patience, and presence rather than grand declarations.

The chorus anchors the track: "Young love blooming in the sun / two hearts beating as one / talking 'bout forever / how we'll always be together..."

There's a kindness to the way Lenahan and Phillips trade lines, giving each other space and meeting in the middle. It feels warm, conversational, and genuine - like a story being told softly, just for you.

