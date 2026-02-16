Dave Lenahan Recruits Karree Phillips For New Song 'Wildflowers'

(Publicity Nation) Dave Lenahan releases new single "Wildflowers," a collaboration with Karree Phillips. The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
"Wildflowers" leans gently into Americana and folk influences, bringing a quiet, sweet joy that lingers long after the song ends. A steady, classic-leaning country duet, it keeps the focus on connection over spectacle, built around familiar imagery and grounded, heartfelt performances. The song celebrates a love that grows naturally through shared moments, patience, and presence rather than grand declarations.
The chorus anchors the track: "Young love blooming in the sun / two hearts beating as one / talking 'bout forever / how we'll always be together..."
There's a kindness to the way Lenahan and Phillips trade lines, giving each other space and meeting in the middle. It feels warm, conversational, and genuine - like a story being told softly, just for you.
Dave Lenahan And Karree Phillips Team Up For 'Wildflowers'
Dave Lenahan Streams New Single 'Die on This Barstool'
Dave Lenahan Shares New Song 'Faces in the Glow'
Watch Dave Lenahan's 'Baby I'm Gone' Video
Hear 'Electric Burn' Feat Megadeth Icons Chris Poland And Marty Friedman- Sublime Me Gusta Festival Expanded To Additional Cities- more
Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Grammy Tribute Video Goes Viral- Dee Snider Explains Why He Pulled The Plug On Twisted Sister- Manchester Orchestra's Tim Very Dead At 42- more
Jason Aldean Scores His 31st No. 1 With 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go'- Lee Brice Releasing 'Country Nowadays' This Week- more
Jill Scott Returns With 'To Whom This May Concern'- Miguel Kicks Off CAOS Tour in Atlanta- Key Glock, Young Dolph, And More Fuel Kenny Muney's Muney Talk 2- more
On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Hear 'Electric Burn' Feat Megadeth Icons Chris Poland And Marty Friedman
Sublime Me Gusta Festival Expanded To Additional Cities
Stryper Frontman Michael Sweet Releases New Single 'Lord'
Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Announce New Tour Dates
The Space Between Deliver 'Weapon Of Choice'
Crobot's Brandon Yeagley Opening Let There Be Rock School
Stream The Hellacopters' 'Cream Of The Crap!'
Rush In The Studio For 'Moving Pictures' 45th Anniversary