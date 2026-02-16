Dusty Black Releasing His New EP This Week

(QHMG) Texas-born, Memphis-raised country newcomer Dusty Black will release his self-titled EP, Dusty Black, on Feb. 27. Produced by Mickey Jack Cones (Dustin Lynch, Joe Nichols), the six-track project is Dusty's first EP release since signing with QHMG / Stone Country Records. It introduces Dusty's soulful brand of contemporary country-from hard-edged, rural rock anthems to tender, tuneful songs about romantic moments and family memories.

Dusty's EP heralds the next chapter in a deep-rooted family legacy that began with his grandfather, Floyd Black "Junior," who played banjo and guitar in Johnny Cash's band. Dusty's musical sensibilities were also shaped by the country ballads of his father, Allen Black, whose passing inspired Dusty to step back from a successful business career and focus on music full time.

"This EP is the end result of a lot of soul-searching about who I am and who I want to be," says Dusty. "That's why my name is in the title, but whoever you are, I hope you'll love my songs because they tell your own story too."

The EP's focus track is "Don't That Sound Like Her," a brotherly warning to a heartbreaker's new man from the guy who's already seen this story play out once before. The sweet romance of the track's opening verses explodes into the pain of the full-throttle chorus, revealing the hell and the hurt that this woman's taillights have left behind.

Another unreleased highlight, "In That Case," is a rockin' good time about a guy making the best of a bad situation. His girl may have split, but she can't kill his buzz if he heads to the fridge and pops open one of the 24 cold beers in that case.

The EP also features "Curveball," a heartfelt tribute to a man who coaches his son in life, not just baseball, and "Goodbye Drives Me Crazy," a difficult farewell dedicated to anybody whose job requires time on the road, away from loved ones.

"Dust Off of Me" is an instantly relatable song about falling in love again after a long-ago heartbreak, while the EP's closer, "I Don't Wanna Be Right" is a defiant backwoods anthem celebrating all that makes country life unique-from putting on camo to hanging up a buck rack.

Signing with Stone Country Records in 2024, Dusty's growing music catalog has earned more than 17 million streams as he continues to inspire others with his story of love, loss, legacy, and the courage to follow one's heart.

Dusty Black EP Official Track Listing

1. "Don't That Sound Like Her"(Houston Phillips, Kyle Schlienger, Kyler Weston)

2. "Goodbye Drives Me Crazy"(Josh Mirenda, Gary Garris, Houston Phillips)

3. "Curveball"(Jordan Walker, Chris DuBois, Lynn Hutton)

4. "Dust Off of Me"(Connie Harrington, Houston Phillips, Heath Sanders, Josh Dunne)

5. "In That Case"(Heath Sanders, Chris Stevens, Jordan Walker)

6. "I Don't Wanna Be Right"(Nate Kenyon, Matt Gorman, Cooper Van Bascom)

All tracks produced and mixed by Mickey Jack Cones

