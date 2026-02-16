Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival Reveal 2026 Lineup

(VLM) Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival returns to the idyllic grounds of Walsh Farm in Oak Hill, NY for another unforgettable retreat of bluegrass, newgrass, and roots music July 15-19 with headliners Rhiannon Giddens & The Old-Time Revue, The Del McCoury Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, and The SteelDrivers.
Dry Branch Fire Squad, the festival's longtime host outfit, will once again deliver top-notch entertainment and storytelling throughout the weekend, while newly named artist-in-residence AJ Lee is poised for dozens of enthralling cameos across several stages.
Also appearing at Grey Fox 2026 will be the GRAMMY-nominated, trailblazing all-woman ensemble Della Mae, powerhouse combo Darrel Scott String Band featuring Rob Ickes, and numerous others. Additionally, Grey Fox has always welcomed extraordinary artists from beyond the U.S., this year being no exception-with talent from Ireland, Norway, the UK, and Canada. View the complete lineup below.
Born in the Catskill Mountains in the 1980s, Grey Fox has grown into one of the Northeast's most cherished music gatherings. Each summer, the festival delivers an experience all its own--drawing visitors from all corners of the world to celebrate with five days of standout performances, once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, late-night campground jams, dancing, artisan vendors, and reunions under wide open skies. Renowned for its vibrant mix of scheduled programming and spontaneous moments, the festival also features music and dance workshops, family-friendly activities, yoga and meditation sessions, and a diverse lineup of culinary offerings. Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival remains a can't-miss destination for fans of all ages and backgrounds.
An annual who's who of bluegrass, newgrass, and roots music, Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival returns to Oak Hill, NY, July 15-19, 2026. Passes are on sale here.
