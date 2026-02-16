.

Hear Graham Barham's New Song 'Country Music

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 16, 2026 1:40 PM EST
Hear Graham Barham's New Song 'Country Music

(Sony Music Nashville) CLUB COUNTRY pioneer Graham Barham is making a little "COUNTRY MUSIC" on his new track release, available now.

With references to fellow genre-defying trailblazers Florida Georgia Line and Sam Hunt, "COUNTRY MUSIC" was written with Michael Lotten, Matt McVaney, and Cole Miracle alongside Barham.

The tunesmith highlights his versatility on the latest release, fresh off his earning first No. 1 songwriting credit for Blake Shelton's "Stay Country or Die Tryin'."

The magnetic performer will kick off his WHISKEY RAIN TOUR Feb. 19 in Oklahoma City. Limited tickets are still available.

Related Stories
Hear Graham Barham's New Song 'Country Music

Graham Barham Brings Out Surprise Guest Tyler Hubbard At Sold Out Nashville Show

Tyler Hubbard Joins Graham Barham For 'Whiskey Rain'

Graham Barham Reveals 'Whiskey Rain' EP Details

Graham Barham Hitting The Road For Oil Money Tour

News > Graham Barham

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Hear 'Electric Burn' Feat Megadeth Icons Chris Poland And Marty Friedman- Sublime Me Gusta Festival Expanded To Additional Cities- more

Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Grammy Tribute Video Goes Viral- Dee Snider Explains Why He Pulled The Plug On Twisted Sister- Manchester Orchestra's Tim Very Dead At 42- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Scores His 31st No. 1 With 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go'- Lee Brice Releasing 'Country Nowadays' This Week- more

Day In Pop

Jill Scott Returns With 'To Whom This May Concern'- Miguel Kicks Off CAOS Tour in Atlanta- Key Glock, Young Dolph, And More Fuel Kenny Muney's Muney Talk 2- more

Reviews

On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More

Reggae Party: Festival News Edition

Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona

Megadeth Final Studio Album

Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing

Latest News

Hear 'Electric Burn' Feat Megadeth Icons Chris Poland And Marty Friedman

Sublime Me Gusta Festival Expanded To Additional Cities

Stryper Frontman Michael Sweet Releases New Single 'Lord'

Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Announce New Tour Dates

The Space Between Deliver 'Weapon Of Choice'

Crobot's Brandon Yeagley Opening Let There Be Rock School

Stream The Hellacopters' 'Cream Of The Crap!'

Rush In The Studio For 'Moving Pictures' 45th Anniversary