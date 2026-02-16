Hear Graham Barham's New Song 'Country Music

(Sony Music Nashville) CLUB COUNTRY pioneer Graham Barham is making a little "COUNTRY MUSIC" on his new track release, available now.
With references to fellow genre-defying trailblazers Florida Georgia Line and Sam Hunt, "COUNTRY MUSIC" was written with Michael Lotten, Matt McVaney, and Cole Miracle alongside Barham.
The tunesmith highlights his versatility on the latest release, fresh off his earning first No. 1 songwriting credit for Blake Shelton's "Stay Country or Die Tryin'."
The magnetic performer will kick off his WHISKEY RAIN TOUR Feb. 19 in Oklahoma City. Limited tickets are still available.
