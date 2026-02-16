Jason Aldean Scores His 31st No. 1 With 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go'

(BBR) Multi-platinum award-winning artist and reigning country powerhouse Jason Aldean lands his 31st number one at Country Radio topping both the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts with his latest single "How Far Does A Goodbye Go" via Broken Bow Records.

On the Billboard Country Airplay chart, Aldean now ties George Strait, Alan Jackson and Luke Bryan for the fourth-most No. 1s since the chart began in 1990. This single served as the first preview of Aldean's new album Songs About Us, dropping April 24.

"Man, I thought 30 was a milestone...now we're sitting at 31 number one songs. That's pretty wild. Thank you to country radio, my team, our streaming partners, the songwriters and every one of y'all who've listened and turned these songs into something bigger than we ever imagined," says Aldean.

The chart topping success coincides with Aldean's Full Throttle World Tour return to Australia and his first time headlining New Zealand this week with shows kicking off on Thursday. Aldean is also a two-time nominee at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Country Artist of the Year and Country Song of the Year for his 30th number one hit "Whiskey Drink."

The ACM Artist of the Decade has been sharing new music with his fans since the November announcement of Songs About Us and the surprise drop of "Help You Remember," "Hard To Love You," and "Lovin' Me Too Long," along with the chart topping "How Far Does A Goodbye Go." He shared a second batch of songs last month when he premiered "Easier Gone" featuring Brittany Aldean, "Her Favorite Color" and "What's A Little Heartache." Songs About Us follows Highway Desperado, an album that earned him his first career Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping hit and his 30th career number one at country radio.

Over the past two decades, Aldean has built a remarkable career with 13 Top 10 country albums, 31 number one hits at country radio and a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for being one of the most-streamed artists of all time.

