Jelly Roll To Receive CRB's Artist Humanitarian Award

(BBR) Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) is proud to announce Jelly Roll as the recipient of the Artist Humanitarian Award. This prestigious honor will be presented during Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2026, taking place March 18-20 in Nashville.

This year's award recognizes the triple Grammy-winning artist, whose deeply personal and far-reaching commitment to addiction recovery, mental health, and community extends far beyond his music.

The Artist Humanitarian Award was established in 1990 to honor country artists whose philanthropic efforts have significantly improved the effectiveness and impact of the causes they support. Past recipients include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, and more.

With only two days remaining, this is the final opportunity to register online for CRS 2026 [register here]; after this week, registration will be available only on-site in Nashville.

Across three full days, CRS 2026 will feature access to the 6th Annual Digital Music Summit, offering a deep dive into the rapidly evolving digital landscape and how today's platforms are shaping the future of country music. Attendees can expect robust daily programming led by industry voices addressing current challenges and emerging opportunities, along with morning networking gatherings designed to spark collaboration and meaningful connections. The schedule will also include daily label luncheons paired with live performances, Bob Kingsley's Acoustic Alley intimate songwriter sessions, surprise pop-up performances by breakout talent, CRS Honors celebrating individuals who have made a lasting impact on country radio, the BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville Late Night Event on Thursday evening, and more.

Related Stories

Stream Jelly Roll Led GOAT Soundtrack

Watch Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech

Post Malone and Jelly Roll Launching The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2

Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack

News > Jelly Roll