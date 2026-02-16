Lee Brice Releasing 'Country Nowadays' This Week

(TPR) Multi-Platinum and award-winning singer-songwriter, Lee Brice, has announced the upcoming release of his latest track, "Country Nowadays," out on February 20th.

Longing for simpler times, the husband and father laments the current state of America in this song written by Brice, Matt Alderman and Nate Kenyon. In a volatile climate where discourse is sometimes equated with hate, the award-winning artist voices his beliefs, rooted in small-town values and morals. Backed by lush acoustic instrumentation, the honest, twangy confessional pines for a better world. Pre-save the song here

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like Dulce Vida Tequila and Loud Lemon, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 10 billion career streams, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He has reached the No. 1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling "Memory I Don't Mess With," which consecutively follows three prior No. 1's: ASCAP's 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track "One of Them Girls," "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Carly Pearce, and the 4x Platinum hit "Rumor," which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to No. 1: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," "Rumor," "I Hope You're Happy Now," "One of Them Girls," and "Memory I Don't Mess With." Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, "I Hope You're Happy Now" won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee's 2020 album, Hey World, was certified Platinum and features several multi-Platinum selling hits. Brice released his powerful and reflective radio single, "Killed the Man," in October of 2025.

