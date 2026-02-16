Stream Avery Anna and Sam Barber's New Duet 'Fear Of God'

(Warner Music Nashville) Country music sensation Avery Anna and fellow breakout artist Sam Barber have released their brand new duet, "Fear In God". The track marks the second collaboration between the two artists, following the massive, Platinum-certified success of their 2025 duet, "Indigo."

Heavily inspired by studying scripture and navigating the pressures of life while staying grounded in faith, the song shares their shared experience of learning how to have confidence in God and finding your identity through Him.

"Fear In God" delivers the same raw vocal chemistry that made "Indigo" a viral phenomenon and a critical darling. "Indigo" soared into the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and cemented its status as one of the year's most significant country collaborations, culminating in a joint performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

This new release adds another layer to Avery's already busy schedule. The young vocal powerhouse is currently preparing for the launch of her headlining Girl Of Constant Sorrow Tour, set to kick off on March 12th in Cincinnati, OH, with added dates stretching through April. Avery continues to showcase her "dazzling musical flexibility" (American Songwriter), recently earning widespread praise for her stunning cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "No More Tears," which was lauded by WhiskeyRiff as a "knock-out performance."

Between a successful sophomore album, let go letters-named one of Billboard's "50 Best Albums of 2025"-and garnering over 1 billion global streams to date, Avery's trajectory as a defining voice in modern country music is undeniable. The reunion with Sam Barber on "Fear In God" is poised to be another highlight in her rapid ascent.

