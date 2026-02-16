Stream Avery Anna and Sam Barber's New Duet 'Fear Of God'

(Warner Music Nashville) Country music sensation Avery Anna and fellow breakout artist Sam Barber have released their brand new duet, "Fear In God". The track marks the second collaboration between the two artists, following the massive, Platinum-certified success of their 2025 duet, "Indigo."
Heavily inspired by studying scripture and navigating the pressures of life while staying grounded in faith, the song shares their shared experience of learning how to have confidence in God and finding your identity through Him.
"Fear In God" delivers the same raw vocal chemistry that made "Indigo" a viral phenomenon and a critical darling. "Indigo" soared into the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and cemented its status as one of the year's most significant country collaborations, culminating in a joint performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
This new release adds another layer to Avery's already busy schedule. The young vocal powerhouse is currently preparing for the launch of her headlining Girl Of Constant Sorrow Tour, set to kick off on March 12th in Cincinnati, OH, with added dates stretching through April. Avery continues to showcase her "dazzling musical flexibility" (American Songwriter), recently earning widespread praise for her stunning cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "No More Tears," which was lauded by WhiskeyRiff as a "knock-out performance."
Between a successful sophomore album, let go letters-named one of Billboard's "50 Best Albums of 2025"-and garnering over 1 billion global streams to date, Avery's trajectory as a defining voice in modern country music is undeniable. The reunion with Sam Barber on "Fear In God" is poised to be another highlight in her rapid ascent.
Avery Anna Brings 'Let Go Letters' To Life In New Short Film And Video Series
Avery Anna To Make Morning TV Debut On TODAY Show
Hear 'Electric Burn' Feat Megadeth Icons Chris Poland And Marty Friedman- Sublime Me Gusta Festival Expanded To Additional Cities- more
Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Grammy Tribute Video Goes Viral- Dee Snider Explains Why He Pulled The Plug On Twisted Sister- Manchester Orchestra's Tim Very Dead At 42- more
Jason Aldean Scores His 31st No. 1 With 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go'- Lee Brice Releasing 'Country Nowadays' This Week- more
Jill Scott Returns With 'To Whom This May Concern'- Miguel Kicks Off CAOS Tour in Atlanta- Key Glock, Young Dolph, And More Fuel Kenny Muney's Muney Talk 2- more
On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Hear 'Electric Burn' Feat Megadeth Icons Chris Poland And Marty Friedman
Sublime Me Gusta Festival Expanded To Additional Cities
Stryper Frontman Michael Sweet Releases New Single 'Lord'
Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Announce New Tour Dates
The Space Between Deliver 'Weapon Of Choice'
Crobot's Brandon Yeagley Opening Let There Be Rock School
Stream The Hellacopters' 'Cream Of The Crap!'
Rush In The Studio For 'Moving Pictures' 45th Anniversary