The Lone Bellow Deliver Muscle Shoals Recorded New Album 'What A Time To Be Alive'

(MPG) indie/folk favorites The Lone Bellow have released their anticipated new album What a Time to be Alive, available everywhere via Soundly/Thirty Tigers.
Recorded in Muscle Shoals and created collaboratively for the first time with the band's full touring ensemble, the album marks a whole new chapter for the Nashville by-way-of-Brooklyn trio, as they break fresh sonic ground with ecstatic arrangements that crackle and hum with all the energy and firepower of their acclaimed live show. The result is their strongest, most exhilarating, and cohesive record to date. Stream or purchase What a Time to be Alive here.
The Lone Bellow also shared the official video for "Staring At The Sun." Of the song, they stated, "Sometimes it's hard to really connect with the people you love. Sometimes it feels like touching a flame-like even reaching for them is putting your whole hand into the fire. But if you can push through that, and remember that you're worthy of love, you're reminded that none of us are strangers anymore."
Additional album highlights include the "harmony-rich" (No Depression) "Common Folk," the "stunning" (MXDWN) "No Getting Over You," and the "mesmerizing" (Holler) "Night Goes Black" as well as the heartfelt anthem "I Did It For Love" and "You Were Leaving," which was featured on Paste and The Bluegrass Situation, who hailed it as "an expansive, resplendent sound that certainly sounds like The Lone Bellow, but steeped in the Shoals." The band also recently shared their rendition of the classic tune "Islands In The Stream," which they finally recorded as a tribute to their fans as it became a crowd favorite after years of being a staple in their live setlist.
The Lone Bellow's sixth studio album, What a Time to be Alive is more than just a self-portrait; it's also the start of a whole new journey. With founding trio Williams, Brian Elmquist, and Kanene Pipkin along with drummer Julian Dorio and multi-instrumentalist Tyler Geertsma, the songs are earnest and poignant, full of ruminations of innocence, loss, and the mysteries of love, and the performances are rapturous to match, balancing raw, rock and roll swagger with tender, folk sincerity. While much is familiar - the band's trademark lush harmonies and infectious hooks haven't gone anywhere - it's impossible not to sense the new horizons at play, to feel the palpable chemistry fueling these blissful, freewheeling celebrations of the human spirit in all its mixed-up, bittersweet beauty.
"This record encapsulates everything we love and respect about each other," stated Williams. "It's a snapshot of the friendships we've built over the last decade-and-a-half, of how far we've come and how much we've grown."
When it came time to write What a Time to be Alive, the band started in Henderson, KY, where producer Peter Barbee had converted an abandoned firehouse into a recording studio. There, they tapped into the playful energy of their soundchecks on the road, improvising a series of instrumental beds they could later write lyrics to. They headed to Muscle Shoals, AL next, to record the new material, tracking the foundation of each song live in the same room together before splitting off for intensive vocal and harmony workshopping. "We wanted to shake things up and try a new approach this time around," says Elmquist, who took the lead in producing the album. "People just sat at whatever instrument they were feeling, and then we'd jam until we had a song. It felt like we were teenagers again playing in a garage, which is a magical thing for a band that's 15 years into their career."
The band soon hit a devastating twist of fate not long after when their van was broken into while out on tour, and amongst their equipment, gear, clothes, and other valuables, lost the hard drive that stored all their new recordings. The theft immediately set them back to square one with the album. When word got out, the band's diehard fanbase stepped in, raising enough funds to replace their stolen equipment and get the group back into the studio within hours. It was a humbling experience that motivated them to push even harder, be more honest and brave and present, and record their best album yet for their devoted community of fans that have supported them over the past decade. What a Time to be Alive is a testament to the enduring bonds their music has forged, both on the stage and in the audience.
