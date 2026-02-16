Whey Jennings Launching Baptized By Fire Tour

(JWA) Nashville recording artist and country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings recently announced and kicked off his nationwide 2026 Baptized By Fire Tour, which is set to visit more than 45 cities and 18 U.S. states throughout the year. Jennings is slated to release his sophomore album of the same name on March 27 through Dirt Rock Empire.

Multiple festival appearances, residencies and special events include Daytona Bike Week at Iron Horse Saloon (Feb, 28-Mar03), Long Beach Country Festival (May 23), Veteran's Band Aid Music Festival (May 29), Buckles n' Spurs Country Music Festival (June 12), NEO Vet Fest (August 29), Monsoon Lake Opry Festival (Sept. 11), Poppy Mountain Music Festival (Sept. 19), and Lone Star Rally (Nov. 06-08). Additional dates and festival appearances will be announced.

"The 2026 Baptized By Fire tour is shaping up to be a powerhouse year and one for the record books as I make my way into new towns and new stages," Jennings said. "I'll be celebrating my new music, my faith and my family on this tour, so make sure you plan to join us when I'm nearby. God bless my fans, I love you all!"

2026 Baptized By Fire Tour Dates:

FEB 06 - Nashville, Ga.

FEB 07 - New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

FEB 28 - Ormond Beach, Fla.

MAR 01-03 - Ormond Beach, Fla.

MAR 13 - Waynesboro, Va.

MAR 14 - Milroy, Pa.

MAR 21 - Hopewell, Va.

MAR 25 - **Nashville, Tenn.

MAR 27 - Shelby, N.C.

MAR 28 - Sparta, N.C.

APR 01 - **Virginia Beach, Va.

APR 03 - Mesa, Ariz.

APR 04 - Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

APR 10 - Springboro, Ohio

APR 11 - Champaign, Ill.

APR 17 - Cadillac, Mich.

MAY 14 - Ashland, Ky.

MAY 15 - Crossville, Tenn.

MAY 18 - Lexington, Ky.

MAY 22 - Forksville, Pa.

MAY 23 - Long Beach, Calif.

MAY 24 - Temecula, Calif.

MAY 25 - Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

MAY 29 - Virginia Beach, Va.

JUN 5 - Myrtle Beach, S.C.

JUN 6 - Campbell Hall Junction, N.Y.

JUN 12 - Dayton, Texas

JUN 19 - Hinton, Okla.

JUN 24 - Warrendale, Pa.

JUN 26 - Cadillac, Mich.

JUN 27 - Lima, Ohio

JUN 28 - Lebanon, Ohio

JUL 30 - Kittanning, Pa.

AUG 1 - Westtown, N.Y.

AUG 7 - Alden, N.Y.

AUG 8 - Alexandria, Pa.

AUG 9 - Miamisburg, Ohio

AUG 14 - Watseka, Ill.

AUG 15 - Cory, IN

AUG 16 - Belleville, Ill.

AUG 29 - North Ridgeville, Ohio

SEP 03 - Foxburg, Pa.

SEP 6 - Bellefontaine, Ohio

SEP 11 - Sunburg, Minn.

SEP 18 - New Market, Tenn.

SEP 19 - Morehead, Ky.

OCT 16-18 - Ormond Beach, Fla.

OCT 31 - Powells Point, N.C.

NOV 6-8 - Galveston, Texas

Related Stories

Whey Jennings Debut 'Jekyll & Hyde' An Instant Hit

Whey Jennings Delivering 'Just Before Dawn' This Week

News > Whey Jennings