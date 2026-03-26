ACM Next Wave: Country's Beach Bash to Feature Opry Nextstage Class of 2026

(SSM&L) Today, the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and the Grand Ole Opry announced that several members of the Opry NextStage Class of 2026 will take the stage at ACM Next Wave: Country's Beach Bash, further strengthening the ongoing ACM x Opry NextStage Live partnership and spotlighting Country Music's rising stars.

Performers include Willow Avalon, Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Alexandra Kay, Vincent Mason, Emily Ann Roberts, and Hudson Westbrook. ACM Next Wave: Country's Beach Bash is a reimagined fan-favorite outdoor concert experience set against the iconic Mandalay Bay Beach and Wave Pool, featuring dynamic performances from Country Music's icons and rising stars. The event will take place Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Mandalay Bay Beach. Tickets are available starting at $150 for VIP and $75 for General Admission at AXS.com.

The Grand Ole Opry showcases the best of Country Music's past, present, and future. For over 100 years, the Opry stage has transformed rising artists into icons and pushed the genre in bold new directions. Opry NextStage Live, presented by Tecovas.com continues that legacy by spotlighting a new generation of artists on the rise. The program has introduced fans to rising stars such as Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Ella Langley, and Tenille Townes-all of whom went on to win ACM New Male or Female Artist of the Year after their NextStage inclusion. Since 2023, the Academy of Country Music and the Grand Ole Opry have partnered to bring fans special concerts featuring Opry NextStage Live talent during ACM Awards Week. As part of this collaboration, a portion of the proceeds from these shows supports ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music, dedicated to improving lives through the power of music and providing aid to those in need.

Previously announced ACM Awards week events also include "ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green: Riley Green & Friends" at Topgolf Las Vegas, Friday, May 15. The 61st ACM Awards and ACM Awards Week event tickets are available for purchase on AXS.com, offering fans exclusive access to a nonstop weekend packed with performances by their favorite Country stars.

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