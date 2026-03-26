Brit Taylor Makes National Television Debut On The Kelly Clarkson Show

(IVPR) Eastern Kentucky-bred songwriter and recording artist Brit Taylor made her national television debut yesterday on the Kelly Clarkson Show. In a gale of fiddle and three-part harmony, Taylor delivered the same colorful storytelling she's quickly becoming known for, captivating new fans with "Warning You Whiskey" from her latest LP, Land of the Forgotten.

Performing as an acoustic quartet with Adam Chaffins on bass and vocals, frequent collaborator Adam Wright on guitar and vocals, and Avery Merritt on fiddle, Taylor waltzes through her single that just broke into the top twenty on the Americana radio chart alongside Land of the Forgotten, which is currently sitting at number fourteen on the Americana Radio album chart.

Taylor is about to set off on a string of tour dates with Adam Chaffins-beginning April 10th in Decatur, Georgia-before rejoining Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour as support for the legendary group's final stint.

Related Stories

Brit Taylor Releases Her New Album Land of the Forgotten

Brit Taylor Takes On The Rat Race With 'Around And Around'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers Powerful Blues-Gospel Anthem 'Hell Or High Water'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Recruits Connor Selby For UK Tour

News > Brit Taylor