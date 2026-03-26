Brit Taylor Makes National Television Debut On The Kelly Clarkson Show

(IVPR) Eastern Kentucky-bred songwriter and recording artist Brit Taylor made her national television debut yesterday on the Kelly Clarkson Show. In a gale of fiddle and three-part harmony, Taylor delivered the same colorful storytelling she's quickly becoming known for, captivating new fans with "Warning You Whiskey" from her latest LP, Land of the Forgotten.
Performing as an acoustic quartet with Adam Chaffins on bass and vocals, frequent collaborator Adam Wright on guitar and vocals, and Avery Merritt on fiddle, Taylor waltzes through her single that just broke into the top twenty on the Americana radio chart alongside Land of the Forgotten, which is currently sitting at number fourteen on the Americana Radio album chart.
Taylor is about to set off on a string of tour dates with Adam Chaffins-beginning April 10th in Decatur, Georgia-before rejoining Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour as support for the legendary group's final stint.
Brit Taylor Releases Her New Album Land of the Forgotten
Brit Taylor Takes On The Rat Race With 'Around And Around'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers Powerful Blues-Gospel Anthem 'Hell Or High Water'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Recruits Connor Selby For UK Tour
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Hear Devildriver's 'Strike And Kill'
John 5 Recruits Tommy Lee For 'You Me And The Devil Makes Three'
Framing Hanley Announce New Album 'Do You Feel Guilty Being Okay?'
Elton John To Say Goodbye To Mexico With Two Final Shows
The Rasmus Announce Their First North American Headline Tour
Watch Corrosion Of Conformity's 'Baad Man' Video
311 Caribbean Cruise Lineup Revealed
Wicked Announce 'Go Rebel' Album And Kings Of Thrash Tour
Eagles Add December Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency
Rush Album Catalog Getting Audiophile Upgrade
Todd Rundgren Expands Damned If I Do Tour
Alabama Shakes Announce First Album In Over A Decade 'I Must Be Dreaming'