Dani Ivory Releases 'No Other Way' EP

(Publicity Nation) Dani Ivory is back with her four-song EP No Other Way, a raw, unfiltered exploration of love, loss, and devotion. The project is a collective of soul, R&B, rock, country, and folk-pop, blending organic instrumentation with emotionally rich storytelling.

Opening with "Looney Bin," Ivory sets the tone immediately - messy, self-aware, and emotionally charged. Bright on the surface but layered with heartbreak underneath, the track blends organ, twangy guitars, and soulful textures that evoke Maggie Rose and Marcus King while staying rooted in Ivory's signature sound: "I've been beating down every single door / I got no good shoes left to throw I'm looking for some more / I just can't wrap my head tight around the thought / You've had enough of my love, don't want me no more."

The song captures the exhaustion, disbelief, and chaos of realizing the love you're giving isn't wanted, with a chorus that makes the unraveling fully visible: "I turn into a wreck, a nasty mess / Mascara dripping, big hair flippin' party bitch / I drink too much wine, I stay up all night / I'm a different woman when you're roaming / Yeah I'm losing my mind to the looney bin."

"Anymore" follows with a shift in perspective, trading chaos for clarity. It stands as one of the EP's most grounded moments, as Ivory begins to reclaim herself and draw a firm emotional boundary: "I ain't got much help / well, I've got myself wrapped in a bunch / when I had a hunch you were creepin' behind closed doors / I'm not yours / no, no no no, I'm not yours anymore."

On "Hope," Ivory turns inward, offering a quieter, more reflective moment that leans into longing and resilience while staying connected to the emotional arc of the project: "I've been thinking 'bout somebody and I can't sleep at night / Just to have someone hug me, tell me 'it'll all be alright' / to bring some comfort, it's a long shot but I don't want to give up." The chorus builds with quiet strength: "'Cause this lost soul needs some love, fool, and a little help from hope / Hope, anyone got some hope? / Hope, I need a little hope / Hope, I'll be just fine in due time with a little help from hope."

Closing track "Get Through" brings the EP full circle, capturing the complicated reality of choosing love even when it feels heavy. Ivory reflects with striking vulnerability. The production shimmers with warm piano and gentle twang of guitars like the rest of the project. Dani pours it all out with lyrics: "So, we're gonna get through / there's no other way around it / we can't hop skip or go backward / we looked our whole damn lives and found it / though all my friends think I'm absurd / for sticking around and watching you drown / but if you go down, baby, I go down."

With a foundation built on years of pop and electronic releases and global touring, No Other Way marks a defining moment - proving Dani Ivory has always been the star power, now fully realized in a sound that feels like home. Stream the EP here

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